Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino trying to create more life and shape to his slider

Listening to Ottavino talk about pitching is its own symphony. Seeing him apply it on the mound is its own stippling. He’s fascinated in shapes,sculpture, how pitches move, and how hitters respond.

“That’s my favorite jazz musician,” Ottavino said. “[My mother-in-law] wanted to do it of somebody that I admired, so Miles Davis was that person.”

A painting of Miles Davis hung in the backdrop of an Adam Ottavino Zoom call earlier this year. It was a stippling, carefully crafted by his mother-in-law.

“The way he visions, the way he sees the plate, the way he sees the hitter, and the way he moves on the mound is a different talk,” manager Alex Cora said Friday. “You know, he talks about tunnels and ‘I got to keep my shoulder in and imagine there’s a wall right behind me.’ It’s interesting to say the least.”

Advertisement

The art can come in the form of an upper-90s-m.p.h. fastball, or a frisbee-like slider that darts away from righthanded hitters. He can vary speeds, depth, or movement. Some of that eluded Ottavino during the 60-game season last year with the Yankees. The COVID-19 pandemic possibly hindered Ottavino’s craft, as it did so many other players. Ottavino certainly felt something was missing in his 18⅓ innings of work and the 5.89 ERA that came with it.

“I’ve always been able to throw breaking balls with like a bunch of different shapes and speeds to them,” Ottavino said. “That was like really a big part of my game, going back a number of years. And then I just got a little slider happy with the one type of slider that I’ve been throwing.”

That slider moved horizontally. Although it had been dominant, Ottavino discovered he wasn’t fooling hitters as much. Last year, for example, Ottavino yielded a .257 batting average utilizing his slider, the highest mark of his career. He felt as if he had trouble getting lefties to chase, in large part because his slider had just one shape and speed.

Advertisement

“The chase pitch for lefties coming from a righty on a breaking ball is usually underneath the zone,” Ottavino said. “So having that pitch that was super horizontal wasn’t really conducive to getting those chases. If I was going to throw below the zone, then the pitch would have to start out of my hand pretty low. They were easy takes out of my hand.”

Ottavino knew his slider needed new life — or some old shapes. So, he brushed off his canvas from 2014-16, when it featured more movement. The downward depth made it easier to keep hitters guessing, allowing Ottavino to have a little more breathing room. He added that this offseason and plans on using it.

Ottavino’s craftsmanship has rubbed off on Red Sox pitchers. He invites every opportunity to enlighten his teammates on the inner workings of pitch design, a number of different grips that yield different outcomes.

“I see him talking and that’s what baseball is all about,” Cora said. “You know, you’re successful, you’re good at what you do, you want to get better, but you want your teammates to get better, too.”

The Red Sox still have not announced their closer. Wherever Ottavino ends up, you can expect him to be an integral piece to the back end of the bullpen. Ottavino’s pitches underwent a makeover, giving him and the Red Sox hope he can return to form.

Advertisement

“I do think that there’s nothing wrong with having more weapons,” Ottavino said. I’m just trying to recapture some of the ability to bend it a bunch of different ways. That way, I never get caught in giving a guy too much of what he’s already seen.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.