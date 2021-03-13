Rockland shakes off rust, finds second life to pull away from Cohasset

COHASSET — Even with eight starters returning on each side of the ball, defending South Shore League Sullivan Division champion Rockland still needed one half of play Friday to ease into its Fall II season opener after not scheduling any preseason scrimmages.
Everything clicked in the second half for the Bulldogs, who scored 21 unanswered points to pull away for a 28-7 victory over Cohasset in an SSL division crossover.
“We showed that we didn’t scrimmage during that 2½ week preseason,” Rockland coach Nick Liquori said. “It took us a little to get used to being out on the field and in live coverage, but it was a great job by our senior leaders — especially in the second half — to control the clock and make plays.”
Advertisement
The Bulldogs (1-0) were led by senior running backs Joe Nguyen (7 carries, 128 yards, TD) and Tom McSweeney (19 carries, 82 yards, TD), as well as senior quarterback Cullen Rogers, who threw for a touchdown and ran for another.
Rogers (9 of 17, 139 yards) threw a 10-yard TD strike to senior wideout Patrick Moriarty (3 catches, 50 yards, TD) that gave the visitors a 7-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first half. When the offense returned for its first possession of the second half in a 7-7 tie, the signal-caller scored from the 1-yard line after calling his number on a QB sneak.
The sneak gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead following an extra point by junior Jerry Esposito, who was 4 for 4 on point-after tries.
“It was awesome driving here thinking about our first football game in a year and three months,” Rogers said. “We started out slow, but we settled in and went 3 for 3 scoring on our second-half drives. It just felt great to be out there again with my friends.”
Advertisement
Cohasset (0-1) answered Rockland’s first score with a 13-play scoring drive capped by freshman quarterback Charlie Hewitt’s 8-yard TD pass to junior Michael Donahue.