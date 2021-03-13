Rockland shakes off rust, finds second life to pull away from Cohasset

COHASSET — Even with eight starters returning on each side of the ball, defending South Shore League Sullivan Division champion Rockland still needed one half of play Friday to ease into its Fall II season opener after not scheduling any preseason scrimmages.

Everything clicked in the second half for the Bulldogs, who scored 21 unanswered points to pull away for a 28-7 victory over Cohasset in an SSL division crossover.

“We showed that we didn’t scrimmage during that 2½ week preseason,” Rockland coach Nick Liquori said. “It took us a little to get used to being out on the field and in live coverage, but it was a great job by our senior leaders — especially in the second half — to control the clock and make plays.”