Sabres star Jack Eichel injured, out for ‘foreseeable future’

The Buffalo Sabres will be without captain Jack Eichel for what coach Ralph Krueger called “the foreseeable future” in delivering yet another blow to a team in the midst of a nine-game skid. The upper-body injury is not considered season-ending, though Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable on how much time Eichel will miss. “An injury of this nature needs more assessment and more time to understand it,” he said. “We just know that it will be some time here from shorter all the way to what you’ve already mentioned [season-ending], but it’s somewhere in between that.” The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the past two days to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games. He has already missed two games since he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas in the closing minutes of a 5-2 loss at the Islanders Sunday. Eichel went to the bench, where he was spotted wincing in pain while flexing his neck.
NBA
76ers star Embiid out with knee bruise
76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss an undermined amount of time, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. Embiid did not suffer any structural damage to his knee. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced. Embiid was injured in the Sixers’ win Friday over Washington. He landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg , his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.
