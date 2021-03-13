Saturday’s Red Sox spring training report: Martín Pérez’s arm, homers by Michael Gettys and Hunter Renfroe bring fourth straight win

Breakdown: Now winners of four straight, the Sox got four shutout innings from starter Martín Pérez and a grand slam from non-roster outfielder Michael Gettys in the eighth inning. Hunter Renfroe also homered. Jonathan Arauz was 2 for 3 and had a quick double play turn to get Darwinzon Hernandez out of a jam in the sixth inning.

Next: The Sox play the Twins at Hammond Stadium for the fourth time in 15 days on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Nate Eovaldi is scheduled at face Kenta Maeda. NESN and WEEI-AM will have the game.

Advertisement

PETER ABRAHAM

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.