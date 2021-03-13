St. John’s Prep rolls with the changes, tops St. Mary’s in hastily-arranged matchup

This matchup arrived via ambush. COVID protocols forced Bishop Fenwick and Malden Catholic to cancel meetings with St. Mary’s and Prep, respectively, forcing the latter two schools to pivot quickly. The two sides agreed to play on just 48 hours’ notice, setting up a showdown between schools that rarely face each other in football despite being just 12 miles apart.

“So quiet. It’s weird,” the St. John’s Prep coach said after his 2019 Division 1 champion Eagles beat visiting St. Mary’s, 26-7, in a game that was scheduled on less than two days’ notice. “But don’t get me wrong — we’re grateful to be playing.”

Brian St. Pierre struggled to find the right words to describe his first action in 16 months.

So what do you do when you finish Wednesday’s practice, only to find out you’ve got to prep for a new opponent Friday?

“We prepared for Malden Catholic at Wednesday’s practice, and Thursday I told the kids, ‘plot twist’,” St. Pierre said. “We kind of said it’s like a preseason game, where you don’t know anything about the opponent but you show up and run your stuff.”

The Eagles had a new look on both sides with the departures of several key players over the offseason, none bigger than the transfer of star cornerback Joenel Aguero to IMG Academy (Fla.). The Eagles played conservatively Friday, with a steady balance of power runs inside the hashes and quick passes to the flats and the sticks.

They routinely took advantage of the short field to jump out to a 20-0 halftime lead. Matt Mitchell picked off St. Mary’s quarterback Ali Barry on the game’s opening drive, and the Eagles capitalized on the turnover with a 12-yard slant from Victor Harrington to Jesse Ofurie. Ryan Grenier added two rushing scores, including a pretty 44-yard scamper up the right sideline, for the three-score advantage.

Harrington left late in the second quarter with a leg injury and didn’t return. St. Pierre said it was just cramps; two other quarterbacks, Jack Perry and Garrett Dunn, finished the game.

St. Mary’s prevented the shutout with 18 seconds left, when Barry found David Brown for a 31-yard touchdown strike.

Archbishop Williams 21, Bishop Feehan 7 — Tyler Cooley set the tone for the host Bishops with a first-quarter 31-yard touchdown rush, while Sean Harrington added insurance with a 2-yard rushing score. The host Bishops racked up five interceptions in the Catholic Central League battle, including Jack McCarthy’s third quarter 25-yard pick-six.

Bedford 34, Weston 14 — Zack Poor punched in 6-yard and 2-yard rushing touchdowns to help the Buccaneers pull away and secure a season-opening win in the Dual County League. Jake Morrison added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Nayler and a 2-yard rushing score.

Bishop Stang 27, Cardinal Spellman 6 — Dylan Aguiar scored on rushing touchdowns of 35 and 2 yards for the Spartans in their Catholic Central debut. Francisco Hernandez-Manon scored off a 4-yard fumble recovery, and Ben Gowell recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

Bridgewater-Raynham 26, Middleborough 6 — Nolan DeAndrade threw for two touchdowns (26 yards, 3 yards) and added a 1-yard rushing score for the visiting Trojans in the nonleague win.

Brighton 30, South Boston/Burke 16 — Jathan Green landed in the endzone with a 12-yard rush and a 25-yard catch from Sahmir Morales to spearhead a Boston City League win for the Tigers. Isaiah Joseph also reeled off a 55-yard rushing touchdown and Luis Prera added a 3-yard rushing score for Brighton.

Dartmouth 20, New Bedford 14 — Dartmouth’s defense forced three red-zone stops and first-time starting quarterback Will Kelly, a junior, ran for 128 yards and threw for 95 and a touchdown as the Indians snapped a three-game losing streak to neighboring New Bedford. Indians junior Ethan Marques ran for two touchdowns and Baron Dutra caught a 67-yard scoring strike on a seam route. Junior tailback Jayden Frazier rushed for 160 yards for the Whalers, who also got a touchdown when Billois Sousa blocked a punt and his twin brother, Bill, recovered it and ran it in for a score.

East Boston 26, Charlestown 12 — With a 30-yard TD run and scoring reception of 48 yards, senior Christian Fuedo was explosive for the visiting Jets (1-0) in their takedown of the Townies (0-1) in the Boston City League opener. Senior Aamir Johnson also had two rushing scores while racking up 102 yards on the ground.

KIPP Academy 40, Nashoba Valley Tech 2 — Junior Piero Canales threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to the Commonwealth Athletic victory. Senior Daniel Oluwasuyi ran for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Lincoln-Sudbury 33, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Senior QB Riley O’Connell was 10-of-18 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown for the No. 4 Warriors in the Dual County League win. He added a pair of rushing scores, and senior captain and Bucknell commit Will Ohler had 9 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Lynnfield 46, Triton 21 — Austin Sutera broke the Pioneers’ single-game passing touchdown record with six as he completed 19 for 22 overall for 361 yards to help defeat the visiting Vikings in their Cape Ann opener. With Lynnfield up 26-21 heading into the fourth, Sutera launched touchdown passes of 32, 49, and 7 yards to break the record and pull away from Triton. Jack Ford (6 catches, 119 yards) was on the receiving end for half of those touchdown passes while Bakari Mitchell (5 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs) and Blake Peters (2 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD) shared the others.

Masconomet 6, Danvers 0 — Sophomore Matt Richardson’s 57-yard scoring strike to senior Nicholas Cantalupo in the fourth quarter was the difference for the host Chieftains in their Northeastern Conference debut.

Mashpee 43, Nantucket 0 — Nick Santos punched in two rushing touchdowns (22 yards, 2 yards) for the visiting Falcons in the nonleague game.

Methuen 20, Andover 14 — Anthony Romano rushed for three touchdowns, including the winner in overtime to propel the host Rangers over the Golden Warriors in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Milton 34, Weymouth 7 — Junior quarterback Chase Vaughan ran for a 4-yard score and connected on second-quarter TD passes of 11 yards to with senior captain Andrew Lynch and 18 yards to Malcolm Samuels to lead the host Wildcats in the Bay State Conference opener. Senior Alex Perez-Ruiz added a pair of 1-yard TD runs for Milton (1-0).

Natick 28, Walpole 7 — Despite a slow start, Will Lederman powered the No. 6 Redhawks with three TDs in the second half and 128 yards rushing. Jalyn Aponte ran for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Northeast 30, Essex Tech 22 — Northeast was down by a touchdown with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Senior Trevor Tango (12 rushes, 153 yards, 2 TD’s) got a midfield interception, the next play he ran 45 yards for the tying score. The Golden Knights recovered a hard squib kick, and drove back up the field. Junior Steve Donnelly punched in the winning score from one yard out with 45 seconds remaining. “We didn’t even expect to play this year,” said coach Don Heres. “The one positive thing we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was resiliency. Essex Tech had a chance to ice the game. Our team stepped up. It’s great to be back.”

O’Bryant 12, Boston English 8 — Two first-half scores from senior quarterback Luke Maffeo — a 1-yard run and a 3-yard pass to Onome Grell — guided the host Tigers (1-0) past English (0-1) in Boston City League action at Madison Park.

Pembroke 32, Quincy 21 — Drew Hall threw for one touchdown and ran for two more to lead the Titans to the Patriot League road victory over the Presidents.

Plymouth South 34, Hanover 13 — Casious Johnson broke off for touchdown runs of 74, 4, and 39 yards for the visiting Panthers as they took down the Hawks to kick off the Patriot League season.

Stoughton 29, Oliver Ames 7 — After playing the last three seasons on the road with a new school and field under construction, the Black Knights finally returned home and rolled in a Hockomock Davenport matchup. “The kids are just ecstatic,” Stoughton coach Greg Burke said. “It was hard. We were away for 17 games. We did well, but we’re glad to finally have a true home game.” Senior Christopher Ais scored on a 51-yard rush to break open the first quarter, and Christian Ais scored on a 1-yard rush in the third quarter as the twin brothers combined for 200 yards rushing. Senior Christian Georges scored on a 28-yard rushing touchdown and had four sacks for the Black Knights.

Wayland 47, Boston Latin 19 — Jaison Tucker had 18 carries for 182 yards and four touchdowns, leading the visiting Warriors’ season-opening Dual County League win. Wayland also benefitted from an opportunistic defense that cashed in on two pick-sixes from Adam Goodfellow and Shane Derubeis.

Whitman-Hanson 24, Silver Lake 9 — Headlined by Cam Cummings (85 yards, 2 TDs) and Will Stafford (85 yards), the host Panthers (1-0) racked up 280 yards on the ground to wear down the Lakers (0-1) in Patriot League action.

Xaverian 28, BC High 12 — The visiting Eagles packed the box against a Hawks team that has historically leaned on its ground game. But senior quarterback Michael Berluti burned BC High for 175 passing yards and three total touchdowns to help Xaverian earn a Catholic Conference win. “We want to be explosive, whether we’re running or throwing the ball,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “If we have to throw the ball 50 times, we’ll do it. We still want to come down and bloody people’s noses off tackle, but if you play 8 or 9 in the box, we’re going to throw the ball, and we’re going to throw it with great success.”

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Brendan Kurie, Lenny Rowe, Steven Sousa, and Charlie Wolfson contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.