Tom Brady gives Tampa cap relief; Patrick Mahomes expected to follow for Chiefs

The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021. Seven starters from the Super Bowl were among two dozen Buccaneers eligible to become free agents next week.

Tom Brady agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45.

Advertisement

“When we acquired Tom a year ago, we were extremely excited about the leadership, poise and winning track record that he would bring to our locker room. Since that time, he has proven himself to be the ultimate competitor and delivered in every way we had imagined, helping us capture the Lombardi Trophy,” general manager Jason Licht said.

“Year after year,” the GM added, “Tom proves that he remains one of the elite quarterbacks in this game and we couldn’t be happier to keep him in Tampa Bay as we continue to pursue our goals together.”

Brady’s extension adds an extra season on the two-year, $50 million contract he signed in free agency last March following a 20-year run with the Patriots. The five-time Super Bowl MVP capped his first season with the Bucs by leading Tampa Bay to its first championship in 18 years.

Licht placed the franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin and signed linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year, $25 million contract that was announced Friday. David’s contract, of which $20 million is guaranteed, includes voidable years that make it salary cap friendly.

Tampa Bay was estimated to be more than $7 million over the salary cap before the Brady extension. Now, it can now turn attention to trying to reach a long-term deal with linebacker Shaquil Barrett, the 2019 NFL sack leader who earned $15.8 million last season while playing under the franchise tag.

Advertisement

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette, and kicker Ryan Succop among the other free agents Licht and coach Bruce Arians hope to retain.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN, Patrick Mahomes is expected to accept a restructure of his record-breaking contract to give cap relief to his Chiefs, whom Brady and the Buccaneers beat in February’s Super Bowl.

The sides signed a 10-year extension in July that could be worth up to $503 million, locking the 25-year-old to Kansas City through the 2031 season. ESPN reported Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus will be converted to a signing bonus, saving $17 million against the salary cap.

Buffalo, Daryl Williams reach extension

The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year contract days before the starter was eligible to become a free agent. Williams is a sixth-year player who started all 16 games during his first season in Buffalo. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills a year ago after spending his first five seasons with Carolina. Williams took over at right tackle with the Bills, in a move that allowed Cody Ford to switch to right guard, and was part of a Josh Allen-led offense that set numerous yards passing and scoring records en route to a 13-3 finish . . . Right guard Trai Turner was released by the Los Angeles Chargers, less than a year after he was acquired in a trade from the Carolina. Turner was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Panthers, but missed seven games last season because of knee and groin injuries. Turner started at right guard and allowed 19 quarterback pressures, as the Chargers offensive line yielded the fourth-most hurries in the league last year. His $11.5 million salary cap number would have been the sixth-highest on the roster going into the start of free agency . . . San Francisco locked up one of its key cornerbacks by agreeing to a two-year contract with Emmanuel Moseley before he became a restricted free agent. A person familiar with the deal said Moseley will earn up to $10.1 million under the contract. Cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, and K’Waun Williams are all eligible to become unrestricted free agents next week, along with reserves Ahkello Witherspoon, Jamar Taylor, and Dontae Johnson, plus safety Jaquiski Tartt. The 49ers also tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, who started 16 games last season, and released defensive lineman Ronald Blair III . . . Punter Michael Palardy agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Miami. Palardy, who grew up in South Florida, has a career average of 45.3 yards in six seasons, all with Carolina. Matt Haack, Miami’s punter the past four years, is a free agent . . . Jacksonville re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon, preventing him from becoming a restricted free agent. An undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt, Herndon started 26 games the past two seasons. He started opposite rookie CJ Henderson last year and was at his best as a nickel cornerback. Jacksonville is not expected to re-sign veteran D.J. Hayden, making it likely that Herndon will compete to be the team’s nickel cornerback next season . . . Green Bay released tight end John Lovett, who played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. The former Princeton quarterback went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice.