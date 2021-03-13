UMass Lowell’s run is over after loss to Hartford in America East tourney final

UMass Lowell’s America East Conference tournament run ended with a 64-50 loss to Hartford in the title game Saturday.

The visiting River Hawks (11-12) had produced two spectacular comebacks, but failed to turn on the afterburners as they were held scoreless from the field for a 7:07 span down the stretch. Hartford (15-8), which earned a bid to the NCAA tournament with its fifth successive victory, stopped Obadiah Noel and Connor Withers, and the Lowell supporting cast failed to compensate.

UMass Lowell survived a 0-for-11 shooting slump and an eight-minute scoring drought to take an early 11-10 lead on a Kalil Thomas 3-pointer with 8:09 remaining in the first half. It took 15:52 for Noel break into the scoring column, but Withers was held scoreless in the opening half. Hartford shot 7 for 29 (24.1 percent) in the first half, but closed with four foul shots in the final 2:12 to take a 24-18 lead.