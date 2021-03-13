Will Lederman helps Natick football shake off slow start with three second-half touchdowns

Natick struck first with a 6-yard touchdown run from senior Jalyn Aponte but Walpole countered with a 65-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Andrew Falzone.

“In the first half, we looked like a team that had not played football in a year and a half, and [Walpole] didn’t,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “We still felt good because we were moving the ball, we just couldn’t get in the end zone.”

WALPOLE — A combination of rust and unlikely turnovers plagued the Natick football team during the first half at Walpole Friday afternoon, but the Bay State Conference powerhouse hit another gear during the second half to pull away for a 28-7 victory in the season opener for both teams.

Early in the second quarter, the Redhawks were knocking on the door at the Walpole 3-yard line when a botched exchange between senior quarterback Will Lederman and Aponte resulted in the football popping into the hands of Walpole junior Cam Fleming.

Fleming showed a nose for the football on Natick’s next red-zone possession, wresting a potential 14-yard touchdown reception away from Nick Ofodile (seven receptions, 121 yards) for an interception. Ofodile was stripped after a 9-yard reception earlier in the quarter for another turnover.

Despite their frustration, Natick’s captains preached a confident message during halftime.

“We felt like everything that could’ve gone wrong had gone wrong, and we were still tied, 7-7,” said Lederman, who will play at Bentley next fall.

“We felt confident, but there was a sense of urgency. We just had to power through when we got to the red zone. And that first touchdown [in the third quarter] was a huge relief.”

Lederman led the charge with 93 of his 128 rushing yards coming in the second half, including touchdowns from 16, 12, and 3 yards out. The dual threat combined with Aponte (23 carries, 143 yards) for 271 rushing yards. The Redhawks were never forced to punt.

It was a convincing turnaround for the BSC favorites, who aim to win their league in the shortened Fall II season.

“Playing at Walpole is always great. It’s a great rivalry. So if you cant get up to play Walpole you have a problem,” said Mortarelli. “We know it’s only a five-game season but we’re cherishing it. Our motto has been that every game, every practice, is a gift.”