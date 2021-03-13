Youth soccer visa fraud case widens as former coach is charged with sexual assaults

The alleged assaults occurred from November 2020 to February 2021. Two of the alleged victims were under the age of 16, the other under 18. Botezatu, 34, also faces two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, and one count of wearing a disguise while committing an offense. Police have provided no additional information.

Botezatu was charged last month with sexually assaulting three underage girls in Calgary, and the history of his journey to the Canadian prairies illustrates the tactics Global Premier used to gain an edge in the international youth soccer market by allegedly skirting immigration laws to fill its coaching roster.

Bogdan Botezatu’s path from the soccer fields of his native Romania to a police blotter in Canada ran through Global Premier Soccer, a now-bankrupt enterprise whose former Waltham-based executives are under federal investigation for allegedly conspiring to commit visa fraud.

Advertisement

As the Boston-based investigation continues into Global Premier, the Botezatu case represents further evidence of the possible dangers associated with the company’s practices.

Two former Global Premier executives have pleaded guilty and two others have been identified by prosecutors as co-conspirators in the alleged conspiracy, as has the firm’s former immigration attorney. The wide-ranging investigation, by the US Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Labor, and State, has been underway since 2018.

In the alleged scheme, Global Premier brought more than 100 youth soccer coaches into the United States under the pretense that they would work as scouts for professional teams, including two affiliated with the National Women’s Soccer League: New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC, whose principal owners are New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy and his wife Tammy, and the now-defunct Boston Breakers.

New details obtained by the Globe indicate that the alleged conspiracy involved Global Premier securing visas not only from professional teams but from another youth soccer business, New Jersey-based Advanced Total Soccer Coaching. In fact, company records show that Global Premier tried to obtain one of those ATSC visas for Botezatu before he instead began working for a Global Premier affiliate in Canada.

Advertisement

Stephen Griffin, the former CEO of Global Premier’s Boston-based parent company, Legacy Global Sports, has cooperated with prosecutors in the US attorney’s office in Boston since federal agents raided Global Premier’s offices in October 2019. Seven months after the raid, creditors forced Legacy Global Sports into bankruptcy.

This combo image shows Joe Bradley (left), Will Wilson (center), and Stephen Griffin. All are associated with the Global Premier Soccer and Legacy Global Sports. Photo credits: courtesy Joe Bradley and Will Wilson, and John Tlumacki/Globe staff (Griffin) Will Wilson

Griffin said of the Botezatu case and the alleged conspiracy, “This goes far beyond visas. This involves the inappropriate treatment of workers and the safety of our children.”

Griffin and a number of former Legacy and Global Premier executives are embroiled in lawsuits and counterclaims, with allegations from both sides ranging from mismanagement to misconduct. For his part, Griffin remains steadfast in assisting federal prosecutors.

“There is more to come to light, and I am personally committed to uncovering the full truth,” he said.

‘Knew full well’ it was wrong

In this stock file image, a child watches a youth soccer practice. Shutterstock/Rob Hainer

Records show that Global Premier initially tried to bring Botezatu to the United States as a coach in 2017 by arranging for Sky Blue FC to submit a US immigration petition stating he would work for the team in New Jersey as a professional scout.

When that failed, company executives tried later that year to bring him in on a seasonal visa through ATSC, according to e-mails among Global Premier officials and Botezatu.

Advertisement

One of those officials, Justin Capell, Global Premier’s former chief operating officer, pleaded guilty last Wednesday in US District Court in Boston to conspiring to commit visa fraud. He told Judge Rya Zobel that he and his alleged co-conspirators ”knew full well at all times” that it was wrong when Global Premier visa applicants were directed to tell immigrations officials they would work as scouts in the US for Sky Blue, the Breakers, and other professional teams. The visa recipients worked instead as coaches for Global Premier.

“In fact, they were working with age groups and genders that were not even consistent with the professional teams,” Capell said.

His attorney, Derege Demissie, cut Capell short, and he did not address additional issues, such as Global Premier’s relationship with ATSC.

Botezatu had coached Global Premier teams in Massachusetts in 2015 and 2016. When Capell learned that Botezatu’s attempt to return from Europe in 2017 on a Sky Blue visa had failed, he e-mailed colleagues, stating, ”Our plan would be to get Bogdan on an ATSC visa ... We need to get him the ATSC asap.”

Another Global Premier executive instructed Botezatu by e-mail to tell immigration authorities that his US residence would be the ATSC facility in New Jersey, which is not a residential property.

Global Premier documents show that at least 10 coaches entered the country on ATSC visas. Those coaches were paid by ATSC, which was reimbursed at a higher rate by Global Premier, according to company records.

Advertisement

Immigration laws generally prohibit such arrangements, which may have factored in a Global Premier executive urging colleagues to keep a tight lid on the relationship with ATSC. In red ink, the executive stated, “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT THAT THE STAFF ON THE ATSC VISA ARE NOT HIGHLIGHTED ANYWHERE.”

Global Premier records show company officials corresponded throughout 2017 with ATSC executives John Newman and Ollie Hilliker.

Aidan O’Connor, an attorney for ATSC, told the Globe by e-mail, “ATSC has provided soccer training and coaching services to young soccer players for various clubs and organizations for 16 years. We are aware of an investigation into the activities of Global Premier Soccer and intend to cooperate fully with the appropriate law enforcement agencies, but do not think it appropriate to comment further.”

Capell, 39, of Southborough, a native Briton, is scheduled to be sentenced June 23. His conviction is punishable under federal guidelines by a prison term of two to five years.

Capell’s former boss, Joe Bradley, a co-founder and former CEO of Global Premier, has identified himself as a target of the federal investigation. Based on company records and former executives, the Globe has identified another alleged co-conspirator as Keith Pabian, the founding partner of Framingham-based Pabian Law, who served as Global Premier’s immigration attorney.

Bradley has denied any wrongdoing, asserting the company’s visa practices were deemed legal by its immigration lawyer. Pabian, based on the advice of his attorney, Kim West, declined to comment.

A case of misplaced trust?

The scandal has raised questions about the ability of the agencies that oversee the nation’s youth soccer system to guard against possible corruption.

Advertisement

Kevin Payne, chief executive of US Club Soccer, which registered coaches and staff for most of Global Premier’s teams and leagues, described the allegations against the company as “shocking” and “disturbing.”

Payne said his agency may examine better ways to detect “anomalies” in the system.

“We’ve always operated on a little bit of a trust factor, but clearly that may have been misplaced in this instance,” Payne said.

The alleged conspiracy has also jeopardized the image of the NWSL. Asked by the Globe whether it has investigated the connection of its members to Global Premier, the league issued a statement: “We are aware of the news reports and do not have any additional information other than what’s been reported.”

As for Botezatu, the available Global Premier records do not specify whether his attempt to enter the US on an ATSC visa succeeded. But company executives soon situated him in Canada.

Amid its rapid expansion across North America, Global Premier forged an affiliation in 2017 with the Calgary West Soccer Club and agreed to provide the club three experienced coaches, including Botezatu.

The arrangement called for Calgary West to pay Global Premier nearly $45,000 each for the annual salaries of Botezatu and the other coaches, who each had previously entered the US after telling immigration authorities they would work as scouts for the Breakers. By 2020, Calgary West had cut ties with all three coaches.

Botezatu then became an independent contractor, helping to develop a youth academy for the MSB United Soccer Club in Calgary. In February, less than eight months after Botezatu started the job, the soccer community there was stunned by a Calgary police statement that Botezatu had approached three girls from behind in separate incidents in different neighborhoods and touched each girl in “a sexual manner.”

The Globe’s attempts to reach Botezatu were unsuccessful.

Two former Global Premier executives noted that Botezatu was not working for the company at the time of the alleged assaults and that no Global Premier coach was accused of sexual misconduct in the company’s 19-year history.

In Calgary, MSB United posted a statement, saying it was “deeply disturbed” by the charges against Botezatu and that none of the alleged victims was involved with the organization. The club also said that it, too, had cut ties with the former Global Premier coach.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.