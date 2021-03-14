Billed for a college class she never took

In May, Hazarika, looking for a useful distraction, decided to take an online Spanish class during the summer session at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The cost was about $1,500.

She wound up back with her parents in Newton. And like so many of her peers, she felt disappointed and somewhat disoriented as she completed her freshman year remotely.

Like thousands of other students at American University in Washington, Maya Hazarika was abruptly ordered to evacuate campus last year when the pandemic first hit.

After registering, Hazarika received an e-mail from the university telling her to create an online student account. It would allow her to look up information on her course, billing, and other matters on a “self-service” basis. She also created a UMass Boston e-mail account, as required.

But almost immediately Hazarika decided, for no particular reason, not to take the class. She got a job to help pass the time.

No money had changed hands. In fact, the first bill sent to her UMass Boston e-mail account was dated June 8, almost a month after Hazarika — without informing UMass — had decided to drop the class.

Hazarika says she did not see that bill, or any of the others sent monthly to her UMass Boston e-mail account, because she never logged into it after abandoning the class.

In January, with Hazarika back at American (but still taking online classes) and UMass Boston a fading memory, a paper bill arrived at her Newton home demanding $1,527.

Christina Carpino, Maya’s mother, immediately appealed to the university to waive the cost.

“It makes no sense to charge her for a class she didn’t take,” Carpino reasoned with the university in an e-mail. “When I didn’t pay and she was not interested, I assumed that was the end of it.”

The university said it conducted an “in-depth review” involving “multiple colleagues and administrative units” before concluding the family must pay the bill.

Its position is succinctly stated on its website: “Non-attendance does NOT constitute an automatic withdrawal/drop.”

Hazarika told me she logged into her “self-service” student account once and only briefly. She said she doesn’t remember seeing a bill on that occasion, which was almost two weeks before the scheduled first class. She said she assumed she would not be considered officially enrolled until she paid for the class.

But in fact the UMass Boston policy puts the onus on the student: You are considered enrolled until and unless you file a formal “drop” form.

“I just wasn’t aware I had to drop the class,” Hazarika said in a telephone interview from American University. “It was during a pandemic, and I wish they could be a little more understanding.”

I agree with Hazarika.

Let’s give UMass Boston the benefit of the doubt by assuming that, by registering, Hazarika entered into a contract with the university. And let’s say Hazarika breached that contract by not paying for the class.

Under the law, after establishing a breach, the usual next step is to determine damages. But what damages has the university suffered? It incurred no expense on Hazarika’s behalf.

The Spanish class went on without Hazarika. I’ll assume no student was denied a place in the class because it was oversubscribed (the university wouldn’t confirm or deny my assumption). Hazarika’s “empty seat” apparently did not displace “a paying customer.” Had that been the case, I think the university could persuasively claim the $1,527 now in dispute.

The marginal cost to the university of adding a student like Hazarika to an online class is pretty close to zero. The professor was paid the same amount whether she was in the class or not.

Legal arguments aside, can the university justify playing hardball over the conduct of an 18-year-old whose whole life had just been tipped upside down by the worst pandemic in a century?

Let’s say Hazarika was indifferent, neglectful, or simply lazy about checking for administrative loose ends when she decided to bolt after a two-day involvement with the university. Is that worth a $1,527 penalty?

Couldn’t UMass Boston show a little grace under the circumstances? I don’t think there’s any question Hazarika acted in good faith. This was no scheme.

And I can’t imagine this happens often. What would be the point of registering for a class and not taking it? In Hazarika’s case, I’m convinced it was a simple oversight.

I would recommend Hazarika apologize and that everyone move on.

An update

Brothers Mark and Neil Mucciaccio and their family aren’t losing their home in Easton, after all.

The family was featured in a recent column about what some refer to as “equity theft,” when municipalities — and the companies that take over their tax title liens — reap windfalls by taking properties from tax delinquents like the Mucciaccios.

Tallage Lincoln LLC, the private company that bought the lien from the Town of Easton, was preparing to evict the family. At the time the family had $255,000 in equity in the house — all of which they would lose over a tax debt of about $30,000.

Tallage Lincoln told the Mucciaccios it had a “final” court judgment allowing it to take the property, which would have yielded a very large profit for the company. In November, a Tallage Lincoln representative showed up at the house to change the locks.

But a judge recently ruled the Mucciaccios can keep their house, after they got a loan from a family member to pay the back taxes.

“It’s a big relief,” Mark Mucciaccio said.













