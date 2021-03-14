Grammy Awards 2021: A complete list of the winners (and nominees)

Welcome to what is arguably the biggest night in music.

The 63rd Annual Grammys kicked off Sunday night in the middle of a pandemic-era awards season that’s been filled with technical glitches and virtual acceptance speeches. Tonight’s show will be a continuous broadcast out of Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with host Trevor Noah at the helm. It will occur on five stages that are each facing each other in a round. A few select performances are pretaped.

Seventy-four of the 80 winners are announced before the show starts on Grammy.com. Of course, the heavy-hitters are saved for the ceremony itself.