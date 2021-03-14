Grammy Awards 2021: A complete list of the winners (and nominees)

Welcome to what is arguably the biggest night in music.
The 63rd Annual Grammys kicked off Sunday night in the middle of a pandemic-era awards season that’s been filled with technical glitches and virtual acceptance speeches. Tonight’s show will be a continuous broadcast out of Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with host Trevor Noah at the helm. It will occur on five stages that are each facing each other in a round. A few select performances are pretaped.
Seventy-four of the 80 winners are announced before the show starts on Grammy.com. Of course, the heavy-hitters are saved for the ceremony itself.
The pre-show and red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m.. That’s streamed on Grammy.com and Facebook Live. The show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS or the streaming platform, Paramount+.
Here is the list of winners and nominees.
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
“Everyday Life” — Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3” — Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III” — Haim
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“I Can’t Breathe” — H.E.R.
“If the World Was Ending” — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Noah Cyrus
Chika
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Winner
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“American Standard” — James Taylor — Winner
“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick Jr.
“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright
“Judy” — Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Changes” — Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“10%” — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis — Winner
“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High” — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume featuring Toro y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Bubba” — Kaytranada — Winner
“Kick I” — Arca
“Energy” — Disclosure
“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer
“Good Faith” — Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy — Winner
“Axiom” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
“Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste
“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin
“Americana” — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple — Winner
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count — Winner
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard — Winner
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Lost in Yesterday” — Tame Impala
“Not” — Big Thief
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
Best Rock Album
“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes — Winner
“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple — Winner
“Hyperspace” — Beck
“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Jaime” — Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything for You” — Ledisi — Winner
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Distance” — Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined” — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello — Winner
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Collide” — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
“Do It” — Chloe x Halle
“Slow Down” — Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album
“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat — Winner
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle
“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals
“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper
Best R&B Album
“Bigger Love” — John Legend — Winner
“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons
“Take Time” — Giveon
“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James
“All Rise” — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Winner
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“Whats Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Savage” — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Album
“King’s Disease” — Nas — Winner
“Black Habits” — D Smoke
“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica
“The Allegory” — Royce da 5′9″
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill — Winner
“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber — Winner
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table” — The Highwomen — Winner
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
Best Country Album
“Nightfall” — Little Big Town
“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
“Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark
Best New Age Album
“More Guitar Stories” — Jim “Kimo” West — Winner
“Songs from the Bardo” — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
“Periphery” — Priya Darshini
“Form//Less” — Superposition
“Meditations” — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“All Blues” — Chick Corea, soloist — Winner
“Guinnevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
“Pachamama” — Regina Carter, soloist
“Tomorrow is the Question” — Julian Lage, soloist
“Celia” — Gerald Clayton, soloist
“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Secrets are the Best Stories” — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez — Winner
“ONA” — Thana Alexa
“Modern Ancestors” — Carmen Lundy
“Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper” — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
“What’s the Hurry” — Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Trilogy 2” — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — Winner
“on the tender spot of every calloused moment” — Ambrose Akinmusire
“Waiting Game” — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science
“Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard” — Gerald Clayton
“RoundAgain” — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Data Lords” — Maria Schneider Orchestra — Winner
“Dialogues on Race” — Gregg August
“Monk’estra Plays John Beasley” — John Beasley
“The Intangible Between” — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band
“Songs You Like a Lot” — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Four Questions” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Winner
“Tradiciones” — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
“City of Dreams” — Chico Pinheiro
“Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo” — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
“Trane’s Delight” — Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Winner
“Wonderful is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy
“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News
“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — Winner
“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin
“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom
“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson
Best Gospel Album
“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton — Winner
“2econd Wind: ReadY” — Anthony Brown & group therAPy
“My Tribute” — Myron Butler
“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard
“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Jesus is King” — Kanye West — Winner
“Run to The Father” — Cody Carnes
“All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free
“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom
“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” — Fisk Jubilee Singers — Winner
“Beautiful Day” — Mark Bishop
“20/20” — The Crabb Family
“What Christmas Really Means” — The Erwins
“Something Beautiful” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
“YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny
“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo
“Mesa Para Dos” — Kany García
“Pausa” — Ricky Martin
“3:33” — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Paez — Winner
“Aura” — Bajofondo
“MONSTRUO” — Cami
“Sobrevolando” — Cultura Profética
“Miss Colombia” — Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
“Un Canto por México, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade — Winner
“Hecho en México” — Alejandro Fernández
“La Serenata” — Lupita Infante
“Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez” — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
“Ayayay!” — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
“40” — Grupo Niche — Winner
“Mi Tumbao” — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
“Infinito” — Edwin Bonilla
“Sigo Cantando al Amor” (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
“Memorias de Navidad” — Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance
“I Remember Everything” — John Prine — Winner
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song
“I Remember Everything” — John Prine — Winner
“Cabin” — The Secret Sisters
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz
“Man Without a Soul” — Lucinda Williams
Best Americana Album
“World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz — Winner
“Old Flowers” — Courtney Marie Andrews
“Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger
“El Dorado” — Marcus King
“Good Souls Better Angels” — Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
“Home” — Billy Strings — Winner
“Man on Fire” — Danny Barnes
“To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1” — Thomm Jutz
“North Carolina Songbook” — Steep Canyon Rangers
“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” — Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Rawer than Raw” — Bobby Rush — Winner
“All My Dues are Paid” — Frank Bey
“You Make Me Feel” — Don Bryant
“That’s What I Heard” — Robert Cray Band
“Cypress Grove” — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” — Fantastic Negrito — Winner
“Live at the Paramount” — Ruthie Foster Big Band
“The Juice” — G. Love
“Blackbirds” — Bettye LaVette
“Up and Rolling” — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Winner
“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen
“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling
“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Winner
“My Relatives - ‘Nikso’ Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers
“Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
“Lovely Sunrise” — Nā Wai ʽEhā
“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia
Best Reggae Album
“Got to Be Tough” — Toots & The Maytals — Winner
“Upside Down 2020” — Buju Banton
“Higher Place” — Skip Marley
“It All Comes Black to Love” — Maxi Priest
“One World” — The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
“Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy — Winner
“Fu Chronicles” — Antibalas
“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar” — Tinariwen
Best Children’s Album
“All the Ladies” — Joanie Leeds — Winner
“Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders” — Alastair Moock And Friends
“I’m an Optimist” — Dog On Fleas
“Songs for Singin’” — The Okee Dokee Brothers
“Wild Life” — Justin Roberts
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” — Rachel Maddow — Winner
“Acid for the Children – A Memoir” — Flea
“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is...” — Ken Jennings
“Catch and Kill” — Ronan Farrow
“Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)” — Meryl Streep and Full Cast
Best Comedy Album
“Black Mitzvah” — Tiffany Haddish — Winner
“I Love Everything” — Patton Oswalt
“The Pale Tourist” — Jim Gaffigan
“Paper Tiger” — Bill Burr
“23 Hours to Kill” — Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
“Jagged Little Pill” — Winner
“Amélie”
“American Utopia on Broadway”
“Little Shop of Horrors”
“The Prince of Egypt”
“Soft Power”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Jojo Rabbit” — Various artists — Winner
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Various artists
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” — Various artists
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — Various artists
“Frozen II” — Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer — Winner
“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, composer
“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, composer
“1917” — Thomas Newman, composer
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish — Winner
“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Taylor Swift
“Carried Me with You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile
“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo
Best Instrumental Composition
“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider — Winner
“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
“Be Water II” — Christian Sands
“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat
“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Donna Lee” — John Beasley — Winner
“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea
“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody — Winner
“Asas Fechadas” — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
“Desert Song” — Säje
“From This Place” — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
“Slow Burn” — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
Best Recording Package
“Vols. 11 & 12” — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) — Winner
“Everyday Life” — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)
“Funeral” — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)
“Healer” — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)
“On Circles” — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Ode to Joy” — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) — Winner
“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)
“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)
“Mode” — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)
“The Story of Ghostly International” — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
“Dead Man’s Pop” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) — Winner
“At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926” — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974” — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)
“Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” — Mister Rogers — Winner
“Celebrated, 1895-1896” — Unique Quartette
“Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943)” — Nat King Cole
“1999 Super Deluxe Edition” — Prince
“Souvenir” — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
“Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” — Béla Fleck
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Hyperspace” — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) — Winner
“Black Hole Rainbow” — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
“Expectations” — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)
“Jaime” — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)
“25 Trips” — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt — Winner
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — Winner
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’” — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) — Winner
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
“Hynes: Fields” — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost — Winner
Blanton Alspaugh
Jesse Lewis
Dmitry Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — Winner
“Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Lutosławski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — Winner
“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen” — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
“Floyd, C: Prince of Players” — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — Winner
“Carthage” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
“Kastalski: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“Moravec: Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
“Once Upon a Time” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet — Winner
“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider
“Hearne, T,: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — Winner
“Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit
“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
“Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Smyth: The Prison” — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) — Winner
“American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto” — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
“Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger” — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
“Farinelli” — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
“A Lad’s Love” — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
Best Classical Compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — Winner
“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
“Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — Winner
“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter — Winner
“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“Adore You” — Harry Styles
“Goliath” — Woodkid
Best Music Film
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt — Winner
“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys
“Black Is King” — Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top
