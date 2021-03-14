Photos: What the stars wore on the Grammys red carpet

Before stars go to grab (or present) the gilded gramophones at the 63rd Annual Grammys Awards, they walk — or virtually stroll — the red carpet. Thankfully, the pandemic hasn’t stopped musicians, producers, and hosts from flaunting their most glamorous designer picks. Some are stuntin’ from home. Others got the privilege of walking the physical strip in real life.
Maybe the rest of us can live vicariously through the celebs who get to dress up, leave their homes, and mingle with strangers?
Here are a few notable looks. (Some of these shots are from March 9, when the show’s pre-taped portions were filmed.)
Advertisement
Marren Morris wore a silky purple dress with silver gems and a plunging neckline. It’s custom Dolce & Gabbana.
You can count on host Trevor Noah to keep it classic. A tux it is.
Bring on the florals. Best Country Solo Performance nominee Mickey Guyton stunned in a Valentino dress and Neil Lane jewelry.
Patterns! Patterns! Patterns! DaBaby wore a neutral turtleneck under a black coat decorated with embroidered flowers. His sleek, rectangular sunglasses and two-toned hat completed the ‘fit.
Brandi Carlile showed up in a metallic suit accompanied by just one simple accessory: a simple chain. Her Sunday night performance is dedicated to the late singer-songwriter John Prine.
Count on H.E.R. to keep it comfy and chic. The singer was not kidding around in her purple, loose-fitting attire from Dundas.
Brittany Howard brought it in a black draped gown, complete with dark sunglasses that added a dose of mystery.
Never say no to a train. Debi Nova wore a Georges Chakra pink mini dress that seems to go on forever.
Mapy went the skin-tight route. Her red and white mini dress was paired with white leather boots and pendant earrings.
Advertisement
Phoebe Bridgers’ outfit tickles our funny bone. The singer matched the cover of her second album, “Punisher,” by bringing her beloved skeleton outfit back.
Doja Cat is, of course, a feathered goddess. Considering she’s nominated for Best Record of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo performance, it makes sense she came dressed to impress in Roberto Cavalli.
The bigger, the better. Noah Cyrus strutted on the red carpet in a white dress surrounded by bundles of fabric that vaguely resemble some crumbled hotel bed sheets.
You can almost never miss in all black, and that’s what Bad Bunny brought. (He also brought...a sunflower?)
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.