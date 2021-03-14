Arlington protesters mark the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

“It’s sobering that we have to mark the death of Breonna Taylor when there’s still been no real justice,” said Bruce Johnson, 65, of Arlington.

Officers shot Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medic, when they entered her home with a no-knock warrant, meaning they didn’t announce themselves.

ARLINGTON — As darkness fell Saturday evening, the weekly social justice protest held on Massachusetts Avenue honored Breonna Taylor on the one-year anniversary of her killing by three police officers during a botched raid on her home in Lexington, Ky.

No officers were charged with Taylor’s death, but at least three officers were terminated in connection to the raid. One was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments.

Taylor’s death spurred protests against racism and police brutality throughout the last year across the country. And demonstrations held Saturday continued to seek justice for Taylor.

People gather in for a vigil demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police one year ago on March 13, 2020. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Earlier Saturday, a group of approximately 100 people biked around the area, starting at Castle Island, in honor of Taylor’s life.

“We ride for her in more ways than one, literally and figuratively,” Women on Wheels Boston, one of the organizers, posted on Instagram. “Our cycling and solidarity is an extension of our commitment to not letting our stories and tragedies being dismissed and forgotten.”

In Arlington, a group of more than 10 people gathered at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant and Mystic streets, the same spot they have gathered since the death of George Floyd, to continue to honor their lives.

“We think that we have to continue this fight until we end qualified immunity or the police don’t get away with these things and they have to follow the rules and we don’t have any more unnecessary murders,” Kellye Eversole said.

Elizabeth Dray, organizer for Arlington Fights Racism, holds up signs while gathering for a vigil demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police one year ago on March 13, 2020. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Some who stood at the intersection Saturday held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for all — End Racism.” They chanted “No justice, no peace.” Multiple groups — including Arlington Fights Racism and Arlington Mass Ave Vigil — protest at the spot multiple times per week.

Holding a sign stating “No justice, no peace,” Eversole said the fight continues, in between the honks of those driving by.

“That means we’ll be out here complaining until we get justice and people will be honking and we’ll disturb some people, but that’s OK,” Eversole said. “We’ll continue voicing our opinions and be out here not only for Breonna Taylor, but for every single person unnecessarily.”

