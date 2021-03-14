Blustery winds, dry air bring increased fire risk Sunday

A blustery day is underway in Boston, bringing an increased risk for serious fires Sunday and cold air to start the week.
A red flag warning is in effect for all of southern New England, except those areas still covered with snow, until 8 p.m. due to strong northwest winds and low relative humidity, meaning any fires that start may spread rapidly and be hard to extinguish, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory is also in effect until midnight for most of Massachusetts, according to the weather service.
In Boston, the wind could gust up to 38 miles per hour during the day with even higher gusts near 50 miles per hour possible in the late afternoon and evening, forecasters said. There is also a chance of showers expected to bring less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation.
An arctic front is expected to move in overnight, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures, according to the weather service. After the expected high of 46 degrees was reached in the late morning in Boston, the temperature is expected to slide to 13 overnight before a high near 27 on Monday.
The wind is expected to amplify the impacts of the cold, bringing windchills to minus 1 overnight and minus 3 on Monday, with gusty winds expected to continue, forecasters said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.