Blustery winds, dry air bring increased fire risk Sunday

A blustery day is underway in Boston, bringing an increased risk for serious fires Sunday and cold air to start the week.

A red flag warning is in effect for all of southern New England, except those areas still covered with snow, until 8 p.m. due to strong northwest winds and low relative humidity, meaning any fires that start may spread rapidly and be hard to extinguish, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is also in effect until midnight for most of Massachusetts, according to the weather service.