Boston opens vaccination site solely for city’s public school teachers, workers Sunday

Jessica Tang, the president of the Boston Teachers Union, praised Mayor Martin J. Walsh and his administration for working proactively with school workers to set up the vaccination site.

The site, opened by the city and the school department, will run from Sunday through Thursday over the next two weeks and is expected to offer about 200 appointments a day to educators and bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

A vaccination site dedicated to Boston Public School workers opened Sunday morning in Mattapan, where scores of teachers and other employees lined up outside to receive their first doses of the life-saving inoculations.

Boston’s public school teachers have been returning to working inside buildings over the past several months and want to be working in-person with their students, Tang said. But they remain concerned about the dangers posed by COVID-19.

“The risks are still very real, and teachers want nothing more than to teach the way they know how, to be able to hug their students, and be able to interact in a much more normal way,” Tang said. “But we cannot ignore that the pandemic still exists.”

School and city officials Sunday said the goal is to offer about 2,000 people first-shot doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is being administered at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan. The site is expected to bring school workers back three weeks later to provide their second shots. Two shots of the Pfizer vaccine are needed before a person is considered fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to public health officials.

Brenda Cassellius, the superintendent of Boston Public Schools, and Marty Martinez, who leads the city’s Office Health and Human Services, emphasized the importance of vaccinating school workers during a press conference Sunday at the site.

They also highlighted other strategies, including social distancing and masking, that have been implemented in school buildings to help slow the spread of the virus. Cassellius said the schools have already brought grades K-3 back into buildings for hybrid learning and expect students in grades 4 through 8 to return Monday.

“This is a really important step for our teachers and our educators and all of our staff,” Cassellius said. “It gives them a new comfortability to come to school and be together.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control, has said that teachers do not have to be vaccinated in order for schools to safely reopen. President Biden, who tapped Walsh as labor secretary, has still prioritized teacher vaccinations and directed states to inoculate educators by the end of March.

The state’s education commissioner, Jeffrey Riley, has ordered school districts to return elementary students to classrooms for full-time instruction by April 5, with middle-schoolers expected back by April 28.

Martinez said the city is making vaccine available to school workers through other means, including local community health sites and priority group clinics like the Mattapan vaccination clinic.

“This about essential workers — essential workers who work in our schools,” Martinez said. “We are eager for the next wave of essential workers who become eligible, who have been working throughout this pandemic, and we really want to make sure that we create that access.”

Tang said in an interview that the union is working with the city and its schools to open a second vaccination site for local educators at the union’s Dorchester headquarters, but officials do not have a supply of vaccine from the state for it, she said.

Among those city school workers who received their first dose Sunday morning was Jen Scioli, a third-grade teacher at Gardner Pilot Academy in Allston, compared the experience of getting the shot to a flu vaccine.

“Painless,” she said.

Scioli, who also had scheduled her second shot, said in an interview that she is looking forward to school returning to what it was before the pandemic.

“Getting back to what school used to look like. Being with the kids, hugging the kids,” Scioli said. “Just being a full-fledged teacher, and not teaching through a computer screen.”

Outside the center, school workers stood next to orange cones to help keep the separated while standing in line.

Teacher Lucy Keeney, gave a thumbs up as she walked out after receiving her shot.

Mike Hart, who teaches civics at UP Academy in South Boston, told reporters that it was “super important” that school workers have the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“I miss my students a lot. It’s hard to look at black squares on a Zoom, so I’m excited we’re one step closer to actually seeing them in person,” Hart said.

Jessica Rinaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.