Brockton mayor: Marvelous Marvin Hagler ‘captivated’ city and world as middleweight champion

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said Hagler, who was born in Newark and lived in Brockton where he was trained by Goody and Pat Petronelli, was an inspiration to residents in the city.

Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66 at his home in New Hampshire, according to a Facebook post written by his wife, Kay, on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.

Brockton is mourning the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who as the undisputed middleweight boxing champion from 1980-87 helped the community establish its identity as the “City of Champions.”

“The City of Brockton and the boxing world has suffered a devastating loss today with the passing of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, former Undisputed Middleweight Champion of the world,” Sullivan said in a statement. “Marvelous Marvin will always be a champion from our ‘City of Champions’ and he inspired civic pride in generations of Brocktonians.”

“He will be remembered as the dominant Middleweight fighter of his era. His championship boxing matches captivated Brockton and the world and became instant classics. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hagler family. Rest In Peace Champ!”

The circumstances of Hagler’s death were not released. Kay Hagler, on Facebook, wrote that his passing was sudden.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

