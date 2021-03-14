Coast Guard rescues fisherman experiencing chest pains while at sea

Coast Guard crews rescued a 45-year-old fisherman who was experiencing chest pains while working on a vessel about 35 miles east of Nantucket on Sunday, officials said.
The captain of the 80-foot fishing vessel Mariner contacted the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England Command Center about 12:50 p.m. with concerns about a crew member experiencing chest pains, Coast Guard officials said in a statement.
The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon said the man’s condition could become worse if he was not treated and recommended the fisherman be transported to a hospital by helicopter, according to the statement.
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk was dispatched to bring the man back to shore. The man, whom officials did not identify, was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
