Man arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officers

As they spoke with Parrish, they saw what looked like the outline of a firearm protruding from underneath the sweatshirt of the front-seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Boston. the statement said.

Police pulled over Eugene Parrish at about 9:47 p.m. in the area of 329 Washington St. and learned he did not have a driver’s license, Boston police said in a statement.

A 24-year-old Boston man was arrested Friday night after allegedly trying to run over officers during a traffic stop, police said.

Officers tried to remove Parrish from the vehicle, but he allegedly put it in reverse and accelerated toward officers standing behind him, hitting a cruiser and causing front-end damage, according to the statement.

He then allegedly drove onto the sidewalk at a high speed in an attempt to flee, striking a vehicle, then a street sign pole near 1 Waterlow St. before coming to a stop, the statement said.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the passenger was no longer inside, the statement said.

When they opened the driver’s side door to remove Parrish, a violent struggle ensued, and he allegedly struck the officers several times while they arrested him, the statement said.

The officers found the passenger near 17 School St., the statement said. They retraced his steps looking for discarded weapons but found nothing.

The juvenile, who was not identified due to his age, was released to a guardian after questioning, the statement said. That portion of the investigation is ongoing.

Parrish is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and malicious destruction of property, the statement said.

