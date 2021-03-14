fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man following GPS navigation drives car into Charlton lake

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 14, 2021, 1 hour ago

Divers were called to Buffumville Lake in Charlton on Sunday morning after a man drove his car into the water while following his GPS navigation, officials said.

The man managed to escape the vehicle on his own, according to a Charlton Fire Department Facebook post. The driver told rescuers he was following his GPS when his car suddenly plunged into the lake, the department said. The crash occurred in the area of the lake’s boat launch off Oxford Road.

Charlton Fire Captain Dean Babineau said the car was completely submerged in about 8 to 10 feet of water. The crash was reported to the fire department about 7 a.m. Sunday, he said.

Dive crews from Massachusetts Fire District 7 responded and recovered the submerged vehicle, officials said. The driver was taken to a Worcester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Babineau said.

