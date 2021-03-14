Salem State professors, librarians to be furloughed for one week

The leader of a union representing faculty at Salem State questioned the need for the furloughs, claiming the university has a $14 million surplus due to a mix of federal aid and pandemic relief funds.

The move follows a lengthy labor dispute between the union representing faculty members as the public university struggles with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining enrollment that has forced steep cutbacks and furloughs of other university employees.

Professors and librarians at Salem State University will be furloughed this week, the first of two unpaid weeks off during which they will not be able to perform any work related to their duties at the public university, officials confirmed Saturday.

“Our students are going to be harmed,” Tiffany Gayle Chenault, president of the Salem chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association, said in an interview. “In a pandemic where you’ve got students that are … overburdened and stressed, they need their faculty members. We can’t serve our students, because being on furlough, we’re not allowed to work. So we can’t respond to their needs.”

Salem State President John D. Keenan said the university was facing a $9 million deficit in 2019 before it ballooned to $26 million last year amid the pandemic.

“No one likes furloughs and I hate to put them forward,” Keenan said in an interview Saturday evening. “Now, we have an opportunity to offset deficits we know are coming. ... It’d be the height of irresponsibility for me to not be prepared for the next few years.”

The furloughs will be conducted from March 14 to the 20, which coincides with spring break and from May 23 to 29, the week following commencement, according to an e-mail sent on March 4 from Mark R. Quigley, the university’s assistant vice president of human resources and equal opportunity.

Keenan said the school began negotiating furloughs with the three unions representing campus workers last July. Two of those organizations — the Association of Professional Administrators and the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees — capitulated during those meetings last summer and most of the school’s staff were furloughed for two weeks in 2020.

“If I could go back to July, my desire would have been for them to sit at the table with us as the other unions did,” he said.

The Salem chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association filed an unfair labor practice complaint related to the furloughs last year, but in January the state Department of Labor Relations ruled in the university’s favor. The union has appealed the decision.

Keenan said Saturday that the union rejected the school’s latest offer, which would have extended the period when faculty could go on furlough to the end of the next academic year.

He said the furloughs, which were negotiated from five weeks down to two weeks, also affected “about 50 or 60″ nonunion employees, including himself. Keenan said he went on furlough for a week in December and another week in January.

“Most of us have taken our furloughs and managed to get the work done in our departments that had to get done,” he said.

Federal labor law does not allow furloughed workers to perform any work-related duties while on leave. At Salem State, that means faculty cannot use their university e-mail accounts, according to the message from Quigley, which includes a suggested out-of-office message for faculty members to use during their furlough.

Furloughed professors and librarians will be eligible for unemployment benefits from the state, according to Quigley. Chenault said that unfairly shifts an additional financial burden to Massachusetts taxpayers during the pandemic.

“The question is, why are taxpayers paying millions in unemployment for employees of a state university system with millions in reserves and millions more … in surplus from COVID relief funds?” Chenault said.

Keenan said the furloughs remain necessary despite the surplus, which he confirmed to be about $14 million with more funds expected from the latest aid package signed by President Biden. The university has faced declining enrollment and a rising budget deficit that predates the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that he is focused “on the long-term sustainability of the institution.”

