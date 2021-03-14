Two security employees stabbed Saturday night at Bell in Hand Tavern

Two security employees were stabbed at Bell in Hand Tavern in Boston while trying to get a man to leave Saturday night, according to police.
A 36-year-old man from Randolph became disruptive in the tavern on Union Street in Boston, and when the two bouncers tried to get him to leave, he began swinging a knife and cut them at about 10:05 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.
The two men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
The suspect, who was not identified, is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, she said.
