Two security employees stabbed Saturday night at Bell in Hand Tavern

Two security employees were stabbed at Bell in Hand Tavern in Boston while trying to get a man to leave Saturday night, according to police.

A 36-year-old man from Randolph became disruptive in the tavern on Union Street in Boston, and when the two bouncers tried to get him to leave, he began swinging a knife and cut them at about 10:05 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.