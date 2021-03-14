Mass. reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,508 cases, 55,455 vaccinations Sunday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 89 percent of the 2,835,270 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Saturday, when 50,612 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 55,455 to 2,522,847, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 1,614,294 first shots and 848,237 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 60,316 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 908,553.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,508 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 568,616. The department also reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,311.

The DPH said 26,459 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 636 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 90,244 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 17.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,188 people, bringing that total to 599,648.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.67 percent.

The department said the rate would be 2.9 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

