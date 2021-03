Yellen says US inflation risk remains small and is ‘manageable’

“I don’t think it’s a significant risk,” said Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair. “And if it materializes, we’ll certainly monitor for it but we have tools to address it.”

“Is there a risk of inflation? I think there’s a small risk and I think it’s manageable,” Yellen said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. Some prices that fell last year when the Covid-19 pandemic spread through the U.S. will recover, “but that’s a temporary movement in prices,” she said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. inflation risks remain subdued as the Biden administration pumps $1.9 trillion in pandemic relief into the economy and a return to full employment comes into view.

Biden on Thursday signed into law the pandemic relief package, which provides funding for vaccinations and delivering aid to households, businesses and state and local governments.

Yellen and other officials insist the aid -- which comes on top of pandemic relief passed by Congress last year -- is badly needed for an economy slammed by Covid-19, particularly low-income workers heavily represented in service industries, despite signs of recovery.

While U.S. unemployment remains high, especially when including people who have dropped out of the labor force in the past year, job creation has returned.

Employers added 379,000 new positions in February, more than expected. Applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell by more than forecast last week to the lowest since early November, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

“I’m hopeful that, if we defeat the pandemic, that we can have the economy back near full employment next year,” Yellen said Sunday. “And I think this is the package we need to do that.”

Republicans have objected to the stimulus package’s size, and even some liberal economists such as former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers have questioned whether its spending is excessive given that the broader economy has been remarkably resilient.

“If you put too much water in the bathtub it starts to overflow,” Summers said Sunday on CNN about the scale of the stimulus. “We’re trying to pour too much water in.”

While saying her views on fiscal sustainability have shifted in an era of persistently low interest rates, Yellen said “in the longer run, we have to get deficits under control.”

Also on ABC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a planned package of infrastructure measures, the Biden administration’s next big project for the economy, will be “fiscally sound.”

While suggesting revenue measures could include something similar to the Obama administration’s Build America bonds, she declined to confirm that tax increases will be required.

“We’ll see,” Pelosi said. “We’ll look at everything. We’ll look at the tax code, we’ll look at the appropriations process, we’ll look at bonding.”