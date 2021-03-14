Harvard’s pursuit of diversity is being put to the test

A federal judge found no evidence whatsoever that Harvard was imposing quotas, assigning people to categories based on their race or using race as a determinative factor in admissions decisions. The comparison simply does not hold water.

Contrary to Jeff Jacoby’s assertions, Harvard’s current admissions practices are constitutional and completely different from the methods the college used a century ago to decrease Jewish enrollment through quotas ( “Race-based admissions are wrong, and it’s time the Supreme Court said so,” Ideas, March 7).

It trivializes the tremendous anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry faced by many Americans, including American Jews, in the 1920s and 1930s to suggest or imply that race-conscious admissions practices like those used by Harvard today are akin to the odious practices that were rampant at Harvard and other institutions of higher learning a century ago.

Embracing diversity and promoting a just and inclusive society is crucial not only to the struggle to defeat discrimination, but also to the continued vitality of our nation. The US District Court agreed in September 2019, with Judge Allison Burroughs finding that “a heterogeneous student body promotes a more robust academic environment with a greater depth and breadth of learning, encourages learning outside the classroom, and creates a richer sense of community.”

Rather than learning the lessons from historical discrimination, Jacoby creates a false equivalency that misconstrues history.

Robert Trestan

Regional director

Joseph Berman

Board chair

Anti-Defamation League New England

Boston





Legacy and money — those are the real equity issues here

Jeff Jacoby is advocating for Asian American applicants in a zero-sum contest with other minority applicants. Pretending that this is an issue of which minority applicants will lose buries the simple fact that legacy applicants and development targets always win — at an institution supported by federal programs and local tax exemptions. Black and Asian applicants both lose to them.

James Doyle

Salem





Who gave Harvard the right to judge applicants’ personal traits?

Being a Democrat left of Bernie Sanders, I absolutely agree with Jeff Jacoby that race-based admissions are wrong. Coming to America from the former Soviet Union, where Communist rulers attached the label of “morally educated” to all citizens, I found similar labels of “likability,” “kindness,” and “courage” at Harvard University, where I studied at the Graduate School of Design. Who gave the Harvard bureaucrats the right to judge students on their personal traits? The type of ideologues who judged Russians on their “community fitness”? The type of dictatorial gatekeepers who limited the number of Jewish students in America in the 1920s and ’30s (as their Soviet counterparts did from the 1940s to the ’80s)?

As the so-called bastion of free thought, Harvard should seek the diversity of knowledge, not the diversity of skin colors.

Anatol Zukerman

Plymouth





It’s a question of fairness, not objectivity

Michael Pollan said it well: “I think perfect objectivity is an unrealistic goal; fairness, however, is not.”

What is fairness in higher education? The anecdote of two students competing for a spot on the track team is illustrative. One has the benefit of years of expensive personal trainers and runs the 100 meters in 13.0. The second hasn’t had any special preparation, and runs a 13.2. Most of us would agree the second runner has more potential, albeit with the addition of strong coaching. The same construct holds for academics.

On a separate but related note, while Jacoby and others may rail against affirmative action, they often overlook the significant preference given to legacies (for example, George W. Bush, at Yale). At the Ivies, legacy admissions are typically two to five times overall admission rates. One study indicated that legacy status is equivalent to a 160-point bump in SAT scores. Such applicants are largely white and wealthy; thus an already privileged group is receiving further benefit, with the long-term effect of exacerbating the gap between rich and poor.

If Jacoby is concerned about preferential treatment in college admissions, I encourage him to closely examine the broader range of factors that grant advantages to some at the expense of others.

Matt Kosakowski

Boxborough