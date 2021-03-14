fb-pixel Skip to main content
One underlying problem with basement apartments

Updated March 14, 2021, 1 hour ago
A woman walks past stones and mud debris on Cambridge Street at the corner of Anderson Street in October 2019 after a broken water pipe in the basement of a brownstone apartment building collapsed the sidewalk and sent thousands of gallons of water down the street.
A woman walks past stones and mud debris on Cambridge Street at the corner of Anderson Street in October 2019 after a broken water pipe in the basement of a brownstone apartment building collapsed the sidewalk and sent thousands of gallons of water down the street.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Allowing still more basement apartments may help alleviate the housing shortage but does a serious disservice to those renting and living in them (“Housing density divides City Hall,” Address, March 7). A lot of the city depends on pumps to keep water levels down. An abnormally high tide, exceptional rainfall, or a burst water main all spell disaster for basement apartments.

Basements are suitable for utilities and storage and as work areas but not to live in.

Frederick A. Liberatore

North Billerica

