One underlying problem with basement apartments

Allowing still more basement apartments may help alleviate the housing shortage but does a serious disservice to those renting and living in them (“Housing density divides City Hall,” Address, March 7). A lot of the city depends on pumps to keep water levels down. An abnormally high tide, exceptional rainfall, or a burst water main all spell disaster for basement apartments.
Basements are suitable for utilities and storage and as work areas but not to live in.
Frederick A. Liberatore
North Billerica