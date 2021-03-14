Photographer Adam Schluter captures the surprising intimacy of talking with strangers

With his Nikon D750 and not much else, Schluter set off for Europe on the cheapest ticket he could find. His mission: to talk to strangers. Being an introvert didn’t strike Schluter as a potential impediment until, as he recalls, “I was so scared to approach strangers, I threw up.”

At the start of a long, dark winter in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2018, photographer Adam Schluter was nursing a broken heart after a breakup. “I was distracting myself all the time, trying to connect with people on social media,” he says. “It made my loneliness much worse.” Schluter knew what he had to do. “I needed to get out of my head and out of my house and meet people.”

The very first person he approached, in Copenhagen, was a guy smoking a cigarette in a doorway and wearing a red scarf. He said no. So did many after him. “I got so beaten down by so much rejection,” Schluter recalls. Then he tried a new tactic. “I threw away my scripts and just asked from my heart. I was vulnerable. And 95 percent of people met me in the middle and got vulnerable, too.”

Schluter, 34, has since photographed strangers in 20 countries. The composition and intimacy of his photographs bely the chance and fleeting nature of his encounters with his subjects. “People love to be asked questions about themselves,” he says. “Sometimes people tell me they are revealing things about themselves they haven’t even told their loved ones.”

Back home in Idaho last March after many months abroad, Schluter found himself unable to heed lockdown restrictions. He hit the road — this time with a Nikon Z6 — and put 20,000 miles on his Chevy Equinox, traveling up and down the West Coast over several months, photographing strangers while safely keeping his distance. He drove first to Seattle, then the epicenter of America’s COVID-19 outbreak. “I wandered through Pike’s Place,” he recalls. “It was like a ghost town. Everywhere I went, it was just homeless people and me.” Then in May, right after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, a friend flew Schluter out to Minnesota to photograph a wedding. He landed to find the city burning. He missed his flight home. “I had to stay and document this moment,” he says.

The brilliance of pigeons, Coney Island, 2019. The man gave his name only as Tweety and said he’d been taking care of the pigeons on his block for 50 years. He had an apartment full of pigeon-training awards to prove it. ADAM SCHLUTER

The baker’s son, Nelson, British Columbia, 2019. The father was a true artist with bread, and he was trying to inspire his son to follow him into the craft. As with baking, convincing his boy was about slow, delayed gratification. ADAM SCHLUTER

After the first night of protests, Minneapolis, May 2020. The shop owner in the wreckage of the business he says he worked in seven days a week. His employees and his customers were family, he said. “In a couple of hours, our lives were destroyed." ADAM SCHLUTER

The lovers, Napa Valley, October 2019. They were sitting there, laughing together. It was a few days before their wedding. She was 90. He was 93. They fell in love at their assisted living home. He told her he wanted to spend the rest of his days sleeping next to her. She said he’d have to marry her first. ADAM SCHLUTER

The mask seller, Los Angeles, April 2020. She was selling face masks to the homeless out of the back of her car on Skid Row. It was a very dirty alley, but she was there, smiling. ADAM SCHLUTER

The security detail, inside the CHOP zone, Seattle, June 2020. He was the head of security inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, and he carried both a gun and bear spray. ADAM SCHLUTER

The protester, Minneapolis, May 2020. The young man says he was protesting peacefully when police began firing rubber bullets into the crowd. One hit him in the face. "It almost took my eye out, but it didn’t take me out of the protests,” he said. ADAM SCHLUTER

