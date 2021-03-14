Photographer Adam Schluter captures the surprising intimacy of talking with strangers

At the start of a long, dark winter in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2018, photographer Adam Schluter was nursing a broken heart after a breakup. “I was distracting myself all the time, trying to connect with people on social media,” he says. “It made my loneliness much worse.” Schluter knew what he had to do. “I needed to get out of my head and out of my house and meet people.”
With his Nikon D750 and not much else, Schluter set off for Europe on the cheapest ticket he could find. His mission: to talk to strangers. Being an introvert didn’t strike Schluter as a potential impediment until, as he recalls, “I was so scared to approach strangers, I threw up.”
The very first person he approached, in Copenhagen, was a guy smoking a cigarette in a doorway and wearing a red scarf. He said no. So did many after him. “I got so beaten down by so much rejection,” Schluter recalls. Then he tried a new tactic. “I threw away my scripts and just asked from my heart. I was vulnerable. And 95 percent of people met me in the middle and got vulnerable, too.”
Schluter, 34, has since photographed strangers in 20 countries. The composition and intimacy of his photographs bely the chance and fleeting nature of his encounters with his subjects. “People love to be asked questions about themselves,” he says. “Sometimes people tell me they are revealing things about themselves they haven’t even told their loved ones.”
Back home in Idaho last March after many months abroad, Schluter found himself unable to heed lockdown restrictions. He hit the road — this time with a Nikon Z6 — and put 20,000 miles on his Chevy Equinox, traveling up and down the West Coast over several months, photographing strangers while safely keeping his distance. He drove first to Seattle, then the epicenter of America’s COVID-19 outbreak. “I wandered through Pike’s Place,” he recalls. “It was like a ghost town. Everywhere I went, it was just homeless people and me.” Then in May, right after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, a friend flew Schluter out to Minnesota to photograph a wedding. He landed to find the city burning. He missed his flight home. “I had to stay and document this moment,” he says.
