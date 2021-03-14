Drew Brees announces his retirement from football

After 20 years in the NFL, Drew Brees announced his retirement via social media on Sunday.
The 13-time Pro Bowler, a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2001, played five seasons in San Diego before spending 15 years with the Saints. (The retirement comes 15 years to the day after Brees signed his free-agent contract with New Orleans.)
In his career, the 42-year-old threw for an NFL record 80,358 yards and 571 touchdown passes — he trails only Tom Brady (581) in the latter. He helped lead New Orleans to a win over Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV, the first and only Super Bowl win in Saints’ franchise history.
