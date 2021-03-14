Marvelous Marvin Hagler is dead at age 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-87, died, his wife wrote in a Facebook post on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page. He was 66.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” Hagler’s wife, Kay, wrote.

The circumstances of Hagler’s death were not released.