Marvelous Marvin Hagler is dead at age 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-87, died, his wife wrote in a Facebook post on the Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page. He was 66.
“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” Hagler’s wife, Kay, wrote.
The circumstances of Hagler’s death were not released.
Hagler, who resided in Brockton, bloodied and battered Alan Minter to win the middleweight title in 1980. But his greatest victory — and perhaps the greatest three rounds in boxing history — was in 1985, when he knocked out Tommy Hearns to retain his title.
An historically slow starter, Hagler came out swinging and was hurt early by a huge right hand from Hearns, perhaps pound-for-pound the hardest puncher of his era. But Hagler refused to back up, charging Hearns to overcome a huge reach advantage and switching his stance to southpaw to get underneath Hearns’s right crosses.
Hagler was cut early, but his furious pace wore down Hearns, whose punches Hagler began to walk through. Hagler ended it with a knockout in the third round, staggering and dropping Hearns with a huge right hand.
Hagler was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.
