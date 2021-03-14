For Milford coach Dale Olson, return to gridiron was a family affair

“It was great to be back with my brother [Dana] and having the opportunity to coach my nephew [Brady],” said Olson. “This is a great team with a strong senior class and I was blessed with that coming in here.”

The Scarlet Hawks thrashed Hockomock League rival Attleboro, 34-0, in Olson’s first game as a head coach since winning back-to-back Super Bowls with Millis in 2016 and 2017.

Dale and Dana served as assistant coaches with Milford in 2018 before Dale took a year off to train former Millis and Milford offensive lineman Kevin Pyne, who is heading into his sophomore year at Boston College.

Dale’s nephew — Dana’s son — is Brady Olson, a senior quarterback and UMass-commit. Brady and the team started slowly against Attleboro, committing three first-half turnovers, two on Milford’s first three possessions.

However, the Scarlet Hawks started to turn it up in the second quarter with Olson tossing touchdown passes of 5 and 10 yards to senior Carter Scudo and junior Jaden Agnew, respectively.

“It took a half to shake off the rust,” said Dale Olson. “Once Brady settled in and realized what he was looking at, then he took control in the second half.”

On Milford’s first play of the second half, Olson launched a deep ball that connected with Agnew for 38 yards down to Attleboro’s 7-yard line. Senior Dom Schofield — another UMass-commit — punched it in on the next play.

The next two Scarlet Hawk possessions ended in Olson TD tosses of 12 and 62 yards to Keithley Sutton.

“Fifteen months and it’s all coming together right now,” Brady Olson said.

Brady transferred from Bishop Feehan last spring and had been working out with his teammates wherever they could to build up the chemistry for this season.

“It was great to get a shutout, especially on our home field,” he said. “We’re starting the season off right.

Framingham 52, Brookline 20 — Aside from a boys’ soccer game earlier this week against Boston Latin, athletics at Framingham High been idle for more than a year.

The host Flyers made up for lost time, cruising to the Bay State Conference win at the Rivers School in Weston.

“All I can say is, it just feels great to be back,” said Framingham junior QB Cody Coleman, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more in the win. Senior Robert Viele caught two of those TDs and junior Zach Semakula had the other.

Senior Akye Boston added a late score on the ground. Junior Tim Sullivan converted a fumble recovery into another TD.

Brookline led 12-8 after the first quarter and trailed 30-20 at the half, but couldn’t match Framingham’s offensive output for the full 48 minutes.

Brookline senior quarterback Oskar Baldwin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Norwell 20, Hull 12 (2OT) — The visiting Clippers pulled out a thriller in double-overtime after punching in the game-tying TD with 35 seconds left in regulation.

With less than a minute to go, with the ball inside the red zone after a pass interference penalty, Norwell sophomore Jake Croke connected with Tyler Balestracci, who cradled a catch against three Hull defenders just short of the goal line.

That set up Croke’s 1-yard game-tying plunge on the next play.

In the second overtime, Sean Durkin took a jet sweep around the near pylon on third down, then Ryan Daly ran in the two-point conversion. Hull’s last-ditch fade to the corner on fourth and 25 was batted down to secure the win.

The infamous crosswinds of Hull’s home field, known at times to produce negative punts from those bold enough to test its gale-like force, were apparently pandemic-proof.

The game’s first score came in the third quarter after the wind helped botch a Norwell punt snap, rolling the ball into the end zone, where Ethan Campbell fell on it and wrestled it away just a yard short of the back line.

Brockton 28, Durfee 21 — Devonte Medley tossed three touchdown passes for the Boxers, including a 47-yard connection with Jayson Wonodi in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the Southeast League contest.

Gloucester 28, Saugus 14 — Caleb DeCoste provided the offensive spark for the host Fishermen with first-quarter touchdown rushes of 10 and 2 yards in the Northeastern Conference win. Aiden Cornetta (5 yards) and Frank DeSisto (57 yards) added TD runs in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The Gloucester D forced five turnovers.

Ipswich 17, Amesbury 14 — The Tigers (1-0) scored first and last to secure a narrow victory in the Cape Ann League opener. Junior Aidan Arnold punch in a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and senior Cole Terry ran it in from 20 yards to tie the game in the third. Senior Rowan Silva then drilled a 24-yard go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

North Reading 33, Manchester Essex 13 — Senior running back Will O’Leary’s four-touchdown performance led host North Reading (1-0) to the victory. Three of O’Leary’s touchdowns came in the first half, and he added his fourth in the third quarter. A 43-yard touchdown pass from senior Brian Heffernan to junior Ryan McCullough in the fourth quarter sealed the season-opening victory.

Shawsheen 11, Lowell Catholic 6 — The Rams’ defense clamped down and forced two safeties to take the edge in a low-scoring nonleague matchup. Chris Disciscioscored the lone touchdown on a 1-yard blast in the second quarter and senior tailback Diondre Turner paced the offense with 97 yards on 25 carries.

Colin Bannen, Brendan Hall, Ethan McDowell, Kevin Stone, and Charlie Wolfson contributed to this report.



