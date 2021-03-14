Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan earn No. 1 seeds in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The NCAA Tournament will have a different look this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted all 67 games to Indiana, with the Final Four set for Lucas Oil Stadium.
But some old traditions remain: Perennial favorite Gonzaga earned the No. 1 seed after finishing undefeated and running the table in the West Coast Conference.
Joining Gonzaga as one seeds are Big Ten powers Illinois and Michigan, and Baylor out of the Big 12.
Here are some of the highlights by region:
West region
Undefeated Gonzaga (26-0) landed the No. 1 seed — it’ll face either Appalachian State or Norfolk State in the first round. Virginia (seeded fourth in the West) is opposite the Zags, with the Cavaliers slated to open against 13-seed Ohio. In the bottom half, third-seeded Kansas and Iowa (seeded second in the West) could be among the teams initially trying to derail Gonzaga’s dream season.
South region
Baylor (22-2) gets the No. 1 seed, and will face one of two New England entrants — the University of Hartford (15-8) — in the first round. Fourth-seeded Purdue (18-9) highlights the other side of the bracket, with the Boilermakers scheduled to meet North Texas (17-9) in the opening round. Arkansas (22-6) gets the third seed in the South, going against Colgate (14-1). Meanwhile, the second seed in the South goes to Ohio State (21-9), with the Buckeyes slated to face Oral Roberts (16-10) in the first round.
Midwest region
The Midwest Region features Illinois — just off a Big Ten tournament title, with a 23-6 record — as the top seed, with an opening-round game against Drexel (12-7). Oklahoma State (20-8) gets the fourth seed in the Midwest, and will open against Liberty (23-5). West Virginia (18-9) is the third seed in the Midwest — the Mountaineers will meet Morehead State (23-7) to start their tournament quest. And Houston (24-3) landed the second seed in the Midwest — the Cougars will meet Cleveland State (19-7) in the first round.
East region
Michigan (20-4) gets the No. 1 seed — the Wolverines will meet either Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern in the first round. On the other end of the bracket, the fourth seed goes to Florida State (16-6) -- the Seminoles will meet UNC Greensboro (21-8) in the opening round. Texas (19-7) gets the third seed in the East, and will meet Abilene Christian (23-4) to kick things off. Alabama (24-6), which won the SEC Tournament, will meet Iona (12-5) in a matchup of a two seed against a No. 15 seed.
