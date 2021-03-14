Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan earn No. 1 seeds in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Joining Gonzaga as one seeds are Big Ten powers Illinois and Michigan, and Baylor out of the Big 12.

But some old traditions remain: Perennial favorite Gonzaga earned the No. 1 seed after finishing undefeated and running the table in the West Coast Conference.

The NCAA Tournament will have a different look this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted all 67 games to Indiana, with the Final Four set for Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are some of the highlights by region:

West region

Undefeated Gonzaga (26-0) landed the No. 1 seed — it’ll face either Appalachian State or Norfolk State in the first round. Virginia (seeded fourth in the West) is opposite the Zags, with the Cavaliers slated to open against 13-seed Ohio. In the bottom half, third-seeded Kansas and Iowa (seeded second in the West) could be among the teams initially trying to derail Gonzaga’s dream season.

Advertisement

South region

Baylor (22-2) gets the No. 1 seed, and will face one of two New England entrants — the University of Hartford (15-8) — in the first round. Fourth-seeded Purdue (18-9) highlights the other side of the bracket, with the Boilermakers scheduled to meet North Texas (17-9) in the opening round. Arkansas (22-6) gets the third seed in the South, going against Colgate (14-1). Meanwhile, the second seed in the South goes to Ohio State (21-9), with the Buckeyes slated to face Oral Roberts (16-10) in the first round.

Midwest region

The Midwest Region features Illinois — just off a Big Ten tournament title, with a 23-6 record — as the top seed, with an opening-round game against Drexel (12-7). Oklahoma State (20-8) gets the fourth seed in the Midwest, and will open against Liberty (23-5). West Virginia (18-9) is the third seed in the Midwest — the Mountaineers will meet Morehead State (23-7) to start their tournament quest. And Houston (24-3) landed the second seed in the Midwest — the Cougars will meet Cleveland State (19-7) in the first round.

Advertisement

East region

Michigan (20-4) gets the No. 1 seed — the Wolverines will meet either Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern in the first round. On the other end of the bracket, the fourth seed goes to Florida State (16-6) -- the Seminoles will meet UNC Greensboro (21-8) in the opening round. Texas (19-7) gets the third seed in the East, and will meet Abilene Christian (23-4) to kick things off. Alabama (24-6), which won the SEC Tournament, will meet Iona (12-5) in a matchup of a two seed against a No. 15 seed.









Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.