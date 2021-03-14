Ohio State men hold off Michigan to reach Big 10 Tournament championship game

“This rivalry means a lot to a lot of our guys, a lot of our Ohio guys,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. “Even guys like E.J., who has seen what it means to our fans. Duane feels that, he knows what this game means to our fans. It’s not football, we understand that. But Duane understands it.”

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. had 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 four assists, helping the No. 9 Buckeyes fend off fourth-ranked Michigan for a 68-67 victory Saturday and a trip to the Big Ten Tournament men’s basketball title game in Indianapolis. E.J. Liddell added 18 points.

Advertisement

It sure wasn’t easy. For the third straight day, the Buckeyes nearly blew a double-digit lead in the second half.

Michigan (20-4) scored the final seven points and Mike Smith even had a chance to win it with a long jumper with two seconds left. Instead, it bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in a scramble for the ball.

The Buckeyes (21-8) advance to play No. 3 Illinois on Sunday, seeking their first title since 2013.

The Fighting Illini (22-6) advanced with an 82-71 win over No. 5 Iowa (21-7), led by Kofi Cockburn, who scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half. Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Michigan played without starter Isaiah Livers, who is out indefinitely because of a stress fracture in his right foot.

Alabama completes comeback against Tennessee

Herbert Jones had 21 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 19, and No. 6 Alabama (23-6) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half for a 73-68 win over Tennessee (18-8) in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Nashville. Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left. The top-seeded Crimson Tide next face LSU (18-8), which upset No. 8 Arkansas, 78-71, behind Cameron Thomas’s 21 points … Justin Gorham scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds, and No. 7 Houston (23-3) advanced to its third straight American Athletic Conference Tournament final with a 76-74 win over Memphis (16-8) at Fort Worth. The Cougars will play Cincinnati (12-10), which edged regular-season champion Wichita State, 60-59 … Matt Coleman scored 30 points, Jericho Simms added 21, and No. 13 Texas (19-7) earned its first Big 12 Tournament title with a 91-86 win over No. 12 Oklahoma State (20-8) in Kansas City, Mo. Cade Cunningham had 29 points for the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Georgia Tech wears ACC crown

Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State, 80-75, in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game at Greensboro, N.C. League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who won their first title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought. Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for the Seminoles (16-6), which shot 56% but committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets … Chudier Bile had 19 points and coach Patrick Ewing has Georgetown (13-12) in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after the eighth-seeded Hoyas completed a surprising run to a Big East championship with a 73-48 rout of No. 17 Creighton (20-8), which got 17 points from Marcus Zegarowski. It’s Georgetown’s record eighth Big East Tournament title and first since 2007. The 58-year-old Ewing is the first person to be the most outstanding player on a Big East Tournament champion and coach a team to a Big East Tournament title … Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead No. 19 San Diego State (23-4) to a 68-57 victory over Utah State (20-8) in the Mountain West Tournament championship game in Las Vegas … Former Kentucky coach Rick Pitino is back in the NCAA Tournament after Iona’s 60-51 win over Fairfield in the MAAC Tournament finale in Atlantic City. The Gaels (12-5) were led by Asante Gist’s 18 points.

Advertisement

Baylor women topple Texas in Big 12

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Queen Egbo added 10 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor (24-2) held on for a 66-55 win over Texas (18-9) in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals at Kansas City, Mo. After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns got within 5 but couldn’t get any closer after Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the closing minute. On Sunday, the Lady Bears will face No. West Virginia (21-5) who beat Oklahoma State, 59-50, behind Esmery Martinez’s 19 points and 15 rebounds … Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and Mimi Collins added 17 and six rebounds as No. 7 Maryland (24-2) won the Big Ten Tournament with a 104-84 triumph over Iowa (18-9) in Indianapolis … No. 21 Missouri State pulled out of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s tournament after a positive COVID-19 test was found in Bradley’s program the night before. The teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals.