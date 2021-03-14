For Red Sox, starting 2021 with an established five-man rotation is a big upgrade

Matt Hall, Kyle Hart and Ryan Weber were designated for assignment, cleared waivers and sent to the minors. All three were invited to major league spring training and have since been demoted again.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zack Godley, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, and Andrew Triggs were taken off the roster in October and became free agents.

Add it up and those nine pitchers made 28 starts for the Red Sox last season, 47 percent of the games.

The Sox were 9-19 in those games, with their starters having a 7.97 earned run average.

But you can’t pin the misery of last season on those players. The Sox were desperate for pitching and looked down every back alley in baseball for help. They too often put pitchers in positions with little chance of success.

For much of last season, the only two legitimate starters on the roster were Nate Eovaldi and Martin Perez.

Chris Sale vanished in March when his elbow gave out and required Tommy John surgery. Then Eduardo Rodriguez was lost in July when a bout with COVID-19 left him with inflammation around his heart.

Now the Sox have Eovaldi, Perez, Rodriguez, Garrett Richards and Nick Pivetta lined up as the rotation they will likely take into the season.

Outside of Pivetta, all are established starters.

A healthy Eduardo Rodriguez will be a big boost to the Red Sox starting rotation in 2021. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Sox haven’t named an Opening Day starter for April 1 against the Orioles at Fenway Park, but Rodriguez is lined up for the game and deserves it after missing his chance last year.

But however they line up, the Sox seem to be done flipping coins and hoping for rain.

“It’s a completely different rotation,” Eovaldi said Sunday after facing the Minnesota Twins. “I’m excited for it.”

Plenty of teams have better rotations, the Yankees and Rays among them. But at least the Sox can walk into the clubhouse on a given day knowing they have a chance.

That alone is an upgrade on last season.

“I do believe it’s a solid rotation. You see the guys, their track records and the upside. We’re very comfortable with it,” manager Alex Cora said.

“I do believe this group, how deep we are, is going to help navigate the season. I feel pretty confident. That’s one of the reasons we have a complete team. These guys, they’re going to give us innings. They’re going to keep us in ballgames.”

Tanner Houck, who pitched well in three starts last season, is a trustworthy depth option in case of injury or poor performance. The same is true of Matt Andriese, a reliever who has prepared as a starter in camp.

Tanner Houck could step into the Red Sox starting rotation in a pinch. John Bazemore

The Sox have been unusually circumspect with details on Sale’s progress. But presumably he will return at some point this season.

“There is a group of seven guys, maybe eight, who can step in at any moment, give quality starts and go deep into games,” Cora said.

Starting pitching establishes the tone of every season. The Sox went into so many games last season knowing it would take five or six runs to win. The bullpen was regularly worn down.

As somebody who has occasionally worked in relief, Eovaldi knows a bullpen’s long-term success is tied to the rotation.

“It helps the bullpen. They get to relax a little bit more and they get to focus on what they have to do,” he said. “They’re not walking around on eggshells and [saying], ‘Hey, we’ve got to be ready to go in possibly the third, fourth inning. They can relax, watch the game and be locked in.

“You know your role in those situations, and it makes it easier to pitch.”

Eovaldi was sharp for three innings against the Twins, allowing one run on two hits and throwing just 41 pitches. Minnesota then collected three runs on five hits in the fourth inning.

One of the big hits, a two-run double by Miguel Cano, ticked off Rafael Devers’s glove.

“I felt like I was locating the ball really well and attacking the zone,” said Eovaldi, who averaged 99 miles per hour on 30 four-seam fastballs with 10 reaching 100.

But for all the heart, Eovaldi struck out only three.

“We don’t like the hits, but it was weak contact,” Cora said. “The more he pounds the strike zone with his stuff, he’s going to be successful.”

