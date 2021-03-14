Ryan Brasier has fractured bone in throwing hand, could miss start of season

Brasier was injured in early December and reported to Fenway South for treatment in January. But he returned to his home in Texas for personal reasons before the start of spring training and didn’t return until Feb. 22.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a bit of a mystery why Ryan Brasier had yet to pitch for the Red Sox in spring training. The case was solved Sunday when Alex Cora revealed the righthander fractured a bone below the pinky finger of his throwing hand during an offseason workout.

Advertisement

“It put him behind. His progression, he feels good about it. But I think the time he missed early in camp, it put him behind with his schedule,” Cora said.

Cora said the Sox won’t rush Brasier to be ready for Opening Day. It’s all but official he will open the season on the injured list.

Brasier has made 121 appearances since 2018. Only Matt Barnes, with 156, has more among relievers still on the roster.

“He’s very important for us and we don’t want to push him. I know he wants to do it,” Cora said. “We appreciate that, but at the same time we have to be very smart with him because he’s a very important part of our bullpen.”

Brasier’s absence would seem to put Austin Brice, Colten Brewer and Phillips Valdez competing for two bullpen spots.

Rule 5 draftee Garrett Whitlock continued to impress with another solid outing Sunday. Michael Reaves/Getty

Whitlock impresses again

There is little question, none really, that righthander Garrett Whitlock will make the team provided he stays healthy. The 24-year-old Rule 5 pick from the Yankees retired six of the eight batters he faced against the Twins and struck out two.

“When you see him walk around in the clubhouse it feels like he belongs. We’re very happy with the way he goes about his business,” Cora said. “He’s always asking questions, paying attention to other guys. It’s been a joy to work with him.”

Advertisement

Whitlock had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while in Double A and has fully recovered. His two-seam fastball averaged 95.3 miles per hour Sunday, and he mixed in 10 curveballs, three that were swung at and missed.

Whitlock got the final two outs of the sixth inning, three in the seventh and one in the eighth. He has gone six innings in three appearances and allowed one run on seven hits and struck out even without a walk.

“I don’t think it’s a gamble,” Cora said. “He’s very talented.”

Real baseball returns

Sunday marked the start of teams adhering to the usual rules — at least somewhat.

Innings can no longer be stopped if a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches, and the three-batter minimum will be enforced for the remainder of games in Florida and Arizona.

But teams will be allowed to take a pitcher out and bring him back the following inning to finish his work. There will be re-entry for hitters, too.

Most games will go nine innings, but managers will have an option to reduce that with approval from the league. The Sox and Twins agreed to eight innings on Sunday.

Triston Casas got into his first game action of spring training Sunday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Casas returns

In his first appearance in a game, 21-year-old Triston Casas pinch hit in the sixth inning and finished 0 for 2. He also played defensively at first base and third base. Casas missed much of camp when he was sent to Boston to be examined regarding a non-baseball medical issue. “He had a big smile,” Cora said. “For everything that he went through the last few weeks it was refreshing to see him out there.” . . . Jeter Downs injured his left side trying to make a diving play at shortstop in the seventh inning and left the game. “It seems like he’s OK,” Cora said. “We can’t say it’s an oblique injury or just a bruise. We’ll wait until [Monday].” . . . Franchy Cordero is responding well according to the strength and conditioning coaches and could get into a game this week. He’s doing better than expected after a long layoff following a positive COVID-19 test.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.