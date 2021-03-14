Sunday’s Red Sox spring training report: Eight is enough, late lead squandered in tie with Twins

Breakdown: Is there such a thing as a walkoff tie? It seems so. In a game scheduled for eight innings, the Sox had a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the eighth. Facing Daniel Gossett, Keon Broxton singled in the tying run with two outs and was thrown at second trying to advance on the throw to the plate as Connor Wong made a crisp throw. That was that. Josh Ockimey’s three-run homer in the top of the inning gave the Sox the lead. Nate Eovaldi allowed four runs over four innings.

Advertisement

Next: The Sox play the Rays at 1:05 p.m. Monday in Port Charlotte. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to face Joe Ryan. The game will air on WEEI-AM.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.