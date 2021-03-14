As they head out on the road, Bruins can’t afford to trip up much more

Professor Bruce Cassidy gave them failing marks in effort and execution after watching them fumble through a frustrating 60 minutes. Both the eye test and the analytics tables graded it as one of the worst Bruins games in recent memory.

▪ When their tanks are full, the Bruins can rev their engines like few other teams. Saturday, of course, was an ‘F’ of a different kind.

Firing a few thoughts and shots before the Bruins hit the road for four games in six nights . . .

So where’s your confidence level in this team?

Yeah, they’re banged up. Sure, they’re shorthanded. But this club is a hot streak from the Flyers (or Rangers, for that matter) away from losing its grip on a playoff spot — something that felt wholly likely entering the year, and all but a guarantee when they started 10-1-2. They are 4-6-2 since, unable to string together a pair of wins over the last month.

Most times, you’d want to burn the tape and forget it. But there are many underlying issues. To wit:

▪ Scant 5 on 5 attacking beyond the top line, to the point where Scott Wedgewood and Keith Kinkaid leave Causeway Street feeling like Martin Brodeur and Henrik Lundqvist. Too many forwards in the bottom nine expected to produce — Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk among them — go missing too often. Ondrej Kase, M.I.A. since game two but skating on his own, may not be the answer if and when he returns.

▪ Instead of being a buzzsaw that neutralizes No. 1 lines, the fourth line has lacked identity, pace and purpose. Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly (a pending UFA) have been swimming underwater. With Wagner on the ice at 5 on 5, the Bruins are being outscored 13-4. With Kuraly out there, it’s 12-5.

▪ Most everyone has been hurt at some point. Cassidy has been managing the minutes of Patrice Bergeron (35) and David Krejci (34), the latter of whom took a heavy hit along the boards from ex-Black and Gold farmhand Ryan Lindgren on Saturday. Brad Marchand played through an ailment.

The team went dark Sunday, so we will not know if anyone will be left home for the Pittsburgh-Buffalo trip. Kevan Miller, who is expected to travel, will help the D corps. Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Lauzon are weeks away.

A few positives:

▪ The top line remains arguably the league’s best. When Marchand, Bergeron and David Pastrnak are on the ice, the Bruins control 62 percent of the shots. No trio has a better mark. As usual, each of them are in the top 15 in Corsi (the percentage of shot attempts the Bruins earn when a player is on the ice; Pastrnak ranks seventh, Bergeron 10th, Marchand 14th). The major concern is keeping them healthy for the postseason. Given Bergeron’s mileage, Marchand’s current issue and both his and Pastrnak’s offseason surgeries, that’s not a given.

This was supposed to be the “good” section. Back to the sunny side:

▪ Charlie McAvoy (23:46 average time on ice, 3-14--17 in 25 games) should earn Norris Trophy consideration. On most nights, the commitment to team defense is strong. But McAvoy has blossomed into the all-around force that impacts every shift. Fans and media (if not Norris voters) may look at flashier defenders who put up more points on the power play. But McAvoy, who models his game after Drew Doughty, is building that kind of resume.

▪ The goaltending has been stellar, to the point where the Bruins haven’t had to rush first-year pro Jeremy Swayman (7-0-0, 1.57 GAA, .942 SP in Providence) or Dan Vladar (2-2-1, 2.01, .923). If Tuukka Rask, who left last Sunday’s game against New Jersey in some discomfort, is unable to travel, either Swayman or Vladar could get a look during the Monday-Tuesday set in Pittsburgh.

▪ Nick Ritchie (8-7—15 in 25 games) is producing at a career-best pace. He’s not consistently finding the net at even strength, but the 25-year-old ex-Duck has settled in and become the middle-six presence and secondary power play option the Bruins believed he could be.

▪ Given the injuries, the prospect depth is being tested. Jack Studnicka (listed at 171 pounds) and Urho Vaakanainen (185) getting bumped off the puck consistently should fuel their ferocious offseason training. Trent Frederic is learning how to impact the game beyond irritating more established foes (shoot more, kid). Once he recovers from his injury setback, Zach Senyshyn should be hungrier than ever. Jakub Zboril has shown confidence moving the puck.

▪ Speaking of: Matt Grzelcyk is as good in tight spaces as you’ll see in the NHL. When he uses his quick feet and stick for retrievals and zone exits, he’s a lot of fun to watch.

▪ Finally, DeBrusk was off the COVID list Sunday, indicating that his one-day stint may have been the result of a false positive. Last Thursday may have been his best outing of the season. If he returns with the same fervor, the Bruins’ attack might get the jolt it needs.

Matt Porter