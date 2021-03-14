Undefeated Gonzaga could be the most overlooked and underrated No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s bracket

They have nowhere near the hype of that team, coached by Bobby Knight with a roster full of future NBA players. There are two basic reasons for that. First, time zone bias. Located in Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga’s games are only seen by night owls on the East Coast. Secondly, the Zags play in the West Coast Conference, a mid-major league, and the other WCC teams just can’t compete.

The Zags are 26-0 and the overall No. 1 seed and will open the tournament Saturday against the winner of the First Four game between Norfolk State and Appalachian State. If they were to sweep six games, they would become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

Gonzaga has been overlooked. OK, maybe that’s hyperbole, but the Zags have the opportunity to complete an historic season if they can win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and it’s been overshadowed by the effects the pandemic has had on the regular season and could have on the tournament.

What is also special about Gonzaga’s season is individual performances that have three players, three-pointer specialist Cory Kispert, agile center Drew Timme, and freshman point guard Jalen Suggs, all contenders for All-American teams. However, they are not just a three-man team either; there’s plenty of depth.

The team’s offensive statistics are fantastic. The Zags lead the nation in scoring at 92.1 points per game, shooting percentage (55.0) and scoring margin (23 ppg), and are third in assists (18.3 ppg). They’re an offensive juggernaut. They may not be a great defensive team, but they are not a weak one either.

The West Region bracket sets up pretty well for the Zags starting with two teams they dispatched easily (second-seeded Iowa and third-seeded Kansas) in the regular season. The fourth seed, Virginia, has not played well recently. Even the 8-9 matchup, which will be their second-round game, features two teams who are fading, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Other observations of the bracket:

▪ The East, where Michigan is the No. 1 seed, is the most difficult with the Wolverines facing threats from second-seeded Alabama, third-seeded Texas and fourth-seeded Florida State.

▪ The Midwest, where Illinois is the No. 1 seed, is probably the second most difficult. The Illini looked like a powerful unit in winning the Big 10 tournament, but its region is littered with dangerous teams even beyond second-seeded Houston, third-seeded West Virginia and fourth-seeded Oklahoma State. Teams such as San Diego State, Tennessee, Loyola of Chicago and Rutgers pose a threat.

▪ Baylor is the top seed in the South. To get to the Final Four, the Bears will have to contend with possibly No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 Purdue. Beyond that, there could be a problem with No. 8 North Carolina or No. 5 Villanova. Not an easy road.

The best first-round games:

▪ No. 7 Oregon vs. 10. Virginia Commonwealth in the West: This will be a physical, defensive matchup.

▪ No. 8 Loyola of Chicago vs. 9. Georgia Tech: Loyola, highly underrated, is one of the top defensive teams in the nation. Tech just won the ACC tournament.

▪ No. 7 Connecticut vs. No. 10 Maryland: Coach Danny Hurley has the Huskies back in the NCAAs, but they face a challenge from a team that’s inconsistent but capable of beating anyone.

▪ No. 6 BYU vs. either Michigan State or UCLA which are in a First Four game: It’s amazing to think two traditional powers are in the First Four; then they’ll have to contend with a BYU team that gave Gonzaga its most difficult challenge this season.

Possible first-round upsets:

▪ No. 12 Cal Santa Barbara over No. 5 Creighton: The Bluejays are coming off an awful performance in the Big East final and UCSB is a veteran group that finished 22-4.

▪ No. 12 Winthrop over No. 5 Villanova: Winthrop only lost one game this season in winning the Big South and that’s because the Eagles’ personnel is better than the usual low major. Meanwhile, Villanova is having serious injury problems.

▪ No. 13. North Carolina Greensboro over No. 4 Florida State: The Seminoles seem to have lost their mojo, losing three of their last five. UNCG are the champions of the better-than-people-think Southern Conference.

▪ No. 12 Georgetown over No. 5 Colorado: The Hoyas have captured some magic in winning the Big East Tournament. Colorado is an overrated five seed.

Players you might know who are worth checking out:

▪ Luka Garza, Iowa: The most likely national player of the year, he’s a hulking center with imaginative ways of scoring inside, but is also capable of nailing a three-pointer.

▪ Ayo Dosnumu, Illinois: The acknowledged best finisher in college basketball. His quickness and long arms make him difficult to defend. If the game’s on the line, he’s making the play.

▪ Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: Next stop is the NBA for the best freshman in the country. At 6-8, he plays point guard but is also capable of big scoring games.

Players you may not know who are worth watching:

▪ Cameron Krautwig, Loyola of Chicago: Unimposing physically, he outplays his appearance as a 6-9 scorer, rebounder and playmaker.

▪ Jaquori McLaughlin, Cal Santa Barbara: He has many mannerisms that will remind you of Trae Young, an outstanding passer and scorer.

▪ Isaiah Miller, North Carolina Greensboro: An athletic freak, he’s a point guard who can startle you with a sudden dunk.

One final thought:

▪ A great first-round game is No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona in the East. It won’t be an upset, but it’s the return of Rick Pitino. It’s his first season at Iona, and it’s the fifth school he’s taken to the tournament, starting with Boston University in 1983 followed by Providence, Kentucky and Louisville.