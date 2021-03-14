Germany launches election year with losses for Merkel’s party in 2 states

Projections based on partial vote counts showed the conservative party poised to lose support in both states. The results pointed to challenges the party faces in trying to restore confidence lost after three conservative lawmakers — including one representing a district in Baden-Württemberg — were forced to resign after revelations they had received compensation worth tens of thousands of euros for arranging the sale of medical-grade masks to municipalities when supplies were tight.

The elections in the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate were the first in a year that will see voting for new legislators in four more states, and for the country’s parliament. In September, Germans will choose a new chancellor and government to take over Europe’s largest economy after 16 years under Merkel’s leadership.

BERLIN — Voters in two southwestern German states punished Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party in regional elections Sunday, early results showed, turning from the Christian Democrats in record numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic and a growing scandal over lawmakers who accepted kickbacks for selling masks.

“Today was not a good election evening for the Christian Democratic Union,” said Paul Ziemiak, secretary-general of the party, Sunday at a news conference after the polls had closed.

The Christian Democrats saw support drop by at least 4 percentage points compared with 2016 in the state of Baden-Württemberg and more than 5 percentage points in Rhineland-Palatinate, according to projections. Although the party came in second place, the losses still amounted to the worst showing since the end of World War II for the conservatives in each of the states.

The Greens, by contrast, made gains in both states, reflecting the party’s steadily growing popularity. That could help it emerge as the strongest force in the September national election, raising the prospect that Germany could see its first Greens chancellor.

“Under Chancellor Angela Merkel, the conservatives have built up an image of being Germany’s indispensable natural government party; this image is fading,” said Arne Jungjohann, a political scientist who is close to the Greens party. “The conservatives no longer have a lock on the chancellorship.”

Sunday’s voting took place after largely muted campaigns that were overshadowed by the threat of the coronavirus and driven online by lockdowns. Germany has seen a recent increase in infections in recent days, and fewer voters turned out in both states compared with five years ago. At least half the ballots in each state were submitted by mail.

The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, also suffered losses in both states, preliminary results showed, although the party remained the third-largest force in each of the states.

The party blamed a recent attempt by the German domestic intelligence service to place it under observation on suspicion of posing a threat to the constitution. Yet despite the AfD’s populist, anti-establishment stance, the party has not been able to capitalize on growing criticism of the government’s inability to secure enough vaccines and its patchwork reliance on lockdowns.