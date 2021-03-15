John Oliver breaks down how Tucker Carlson parrots ‘white supremacist talking points’

The comments, which sparked a backlash among lawmakers and members of the armed services, prompted Oliver to launch an examination of what he described as Carlson’s tactics for pushing bigoted views. Despite not wanting to give Carlson more attention, Oliver said, he is worth discussing because his show “has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials.”

Comedian John Oliver dedicated a portion of his Sunday night show to argue Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has become “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points” in the wake of Carlson’s recent comments denouncing the idea of pregnant service members as “ a mockery of the US military .”

Oliver noted throughout the segment that many prominent white nationalists have publicly praised Carlson, but the Fox News host will often ask on his show what “white supremacy” or “white nationalism” is, using questions to “build in deniability,” Oliver said, while “embodying the answer.”

Oliver used several examples from Carlson’s show to explain how he employs the method of asking questions without explicitly answering them, instead speaking in a kind of coded language that reveals white supremacist views. And when Carlson’s offensive arguments are met with consequences or pushback, he has developed a consistent response.

“Because ‘the tiny cabal that controls American politics doesn’t like me because I speak truth to power’ is now Tucker’s signature move,” Oliver said. “He does it all the time whenever he’s criticized.”

To illustrate his point, Oliver referenced a period in December 2018 when advertisers withdrew from Carlson’s show after he said on air that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

In response, Tucker doubled down on his anti-immigrant rhetoric and claimed “those who won’t shut up get silenced,” and people were trying to “intimidate” him.

“He positions himself as someone just asking the hard questions, the ones that ‘they’ don’t want you asking,” Oliver said, while referencing “questions” that Carlson has raised on his show, like “Is affirmative action racist?” And “should America be selective with immigrants?”

“Just asking questions while heavily implying that the answers to those questions is yes,” Oliver said. “But when in turn anyone questions him, well, they’re not just censoring free speech, they are launching an attack on the foundations of our democracy and the vast working class that this humble TV dinner princeling somehow represents.”

Oliver also pointed out the differences in the way Carlson spoke about Black Lives Matter protesters during a string of activity in the summer of 2020 and the way he described the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

When speaking about the Capitol attack, Carlson encouraged his viewers to understand where the insurrectionists, many of whom have been charged with federal crimes, were coming from, Oliver argues, and on his show, he described them as “American citizens” who “came to their own conclusions” after seeing a “radical increase in mail-in voting.”

When he spoke about Black Lives Matter protests, he said they are people who “don’t bother to work, volunteer, or pay taxes.”

“They live for themselves,” Carlson said in May 2020, when protests broke out across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. “They do exactly what they feel like doing. They say exactly what they feel like saying they spray paint their opinions on buildings. On television, hour by hour, we watch these people — criminal mobs — destroy what the rest of us have built. They have no right to do that. They don’t contribute to the common good, they never have, and suddenly they seem to have all the power.”

In the way Carlson described both groups, Oliver said, “his clear takeaway is that white people should be terrified at the idea of any situation where they aren’t in power. The main narrative of Tucker’s show is that power is being taken away from you, his viewer, and that this needs to be resisted.”

When you take these instances and put them together, Oliver said, a pattern emerges.

“He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn’t our strength, immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided, and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on western civilization,” Oliver said. “All of which is really just a long way of saying that when Tucker asks: ‘What is white supremacy?’ The answer is, basically, that. It’s a belief that in a country where white people are dominant, that’s all down to their natural and innate abilities, and any effort to change that is an affront to the natural order of things.”

Oliver concludes by arguing white supremacy can be more dangerous when it’s promoted by people like Carlson, who aren’t self-avowed white supremacists.

“And while it’s bad enough to hear that white supremacist families gather around to watch Tucker twice, the fact is, millions of viewers a night watch him once,” Oliver said at the end of the segment. “And once is already more than enough.”

Watch the full segment:

Amanda Kaufman