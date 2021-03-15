‘This Is Us’ is losing its grip

A. It’s the best of shows, it’s the worst of shows, in a way. I have written about “This Is Us” over the years, and each time I feel as though I’m pinballing between admiration and horror, with much more of the latter of late.

Q. I would love to see your review of “This is Us.” In my opinion it is the worst. Every week there’s a new crisis. A friend and I have renamed it “This is Awful”! I know a show needs drama and a problem to solve but this is beyond belief. Do you agree?

On the plus side, “This Is Us,” which is on Tuesday on NBC, features a beautifully designed narrative. It is pieced together with intelligence, so that the story swings among the past, present, and future with confidence and intention. It’s not easy to enmesh timeframes as neatly as the “This Is Us” writers do — which you can see if you contrast it to “Firefly Lane,” which leaps around the tenses erratically, like a lost frog. Thematically, the “This Is Us” plots in each period relate to and play off of the others, and the casting is remarkable, with the younger and older versions of the characters definitely seeming related. The occasional reach into the future adds some nice mysteries to move toward, too.

When the series is over, which I hope is sooner rather than later, I imagine that the full impact of all the flashbacks and flash-forwards will be significant. In its non-linear but cohesive way, the show will have given us a full portrait of a family across generations.

But yeah, from the start “This Is Us” has been written to wring out tears at least once per episode, usually more. You can feel the writers pushing us to be moved — Randall and Beth on the phone with Madison in labor, for example — which usually has the opposite effect on me. I resist the manipulation and cringe.

Also, as you point out, the story lines have been spiraling out of control, particularly during this current, fifth season. One of the best early chapters on the show followed Randall’s sudden relationship with his father, William, as the father owned his past mistakes and bad decisions and the son came to terms with him. One of the broader themes of the show has been Daddy issues, with Jack — whose father was a dirtbag — as the heroic, hard-to-compete-with Superdad. So now it turns out that Randall’s birth mother didn’t really die of an overdose, and he needs to chase down that story? Actors Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson made it work; they are extraordinary separately and together. But still, it felt like one twist too many. On this show, a lot of people who were believed dead, including Jack’s brother Nicky, are not.

I was enjoying the story of Kevin being challenged by his director to be better than good — but then there are twins, and there is a car accident, and, and, and. Are the writers cramming together major life changes to make the show’s TV commercials more compelling? It all tends to be too much, too big, too melodramatic. Less — as has been said so many times before — is more.

MATTHEW GILBERT

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.