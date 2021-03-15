This week’s TV: The ‘Genius’ of Aretha, untangling QAnon, and the college admissions scandal re-enacted

OK, then. Apple TV+ is premiering a nine-episode “show” this week that is more like a podcast. “Calls,” which is based on a French series, is made up of phone conversations that form dramatic and scary short stories. In each 12-minute segment, the conversations we overhear lead to mysteries and disarray in the characters’ lives. We don’t see the characters at all, by the way. The only visuals are abstract, minimal images.

At first I rolled my eyes at the idea of a TV series focusing solely on auditory material. Is this just a COVID-19 work-around, so the actors and crew don’t need to gather in person? What’s the point of asking us to watch something whose purpose is to be listened to? But, watching the short preview from the series, I became curious. How will “Calls” be different from a podcast, which, like reading, invites us to supply the visuals with our imagination?

Does something different happen when a show engages our sight, but fills it with only light-show-like graphics? “Calls” is asking us not to look around and do other things as we hear its stories; most podcast listeners multi-task. It is trapping us in its fictions, in a way — perhaps in the way the characters become trapped. Hey, I’m always up for trying something new.

The impressive voice cast is also a draw. The names include Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Judy Greer, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Jennifer Tilly. It’s available on Friday.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. At this point in our devolution, everyone should know what QAnon is, in the same way everyone should know about shingles and head lice. On Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering a six-episode docu-series on the conspiracy-theory-driven movement and its political significance, particularly in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Called “Q: Into the Storm,” it’s from Cullen Hoback, who, according to HBO, “gains unprecedented access to key players.”

2. Netflix is having a go at “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” with a movie that will be available on Wednesday. It’s not a scripted drama; it’s a documentary with lots of re-enactments of the scam that got rich kids admission into various universities. It’s from Chris Smith, the guy who brought us “Tiger King,” so it’s probably not boring. The re-enactments cast features Matthew Modine as scam mastermind Rick Singer.

3. The uneven National Geographic biography series “Genius” returns for a third season, this time with the story of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul is played — and sung — by Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, with Courtney B. Vance as her domineering father, Clarence, and David Cross as producer Jerry Wexler. The eight-episode “Genius: Aretha,” written by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, will air over four nights, with Nat Geo broadcasting two episodes per night starting Sunday at 9 p.m. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu beginning March 25 (Franklin’s birthday). By the way, Franklin’s youngest son, Kecalf Franklin, said in a tweet that the project was “pushed through without our consent” and the Franklin family does not support it.

James Nesbitt (second from left) stars in Acorn TV's "Bloodlands." Steffan Hill

4. Good old Acorn TV is premiering a four-episode drama called “Bloodlands” on Monday. A car containing a possible suicide note is discovered in the ocean, and a detective played by James Nesbitt links it to an infamous cold case connected to Northern Ireland history. So begins a hunt for a legendary assassin and some cat-and-mouse activity.

5. Y’all, sometimes Netflix goes for the old-school audience-laughter sitcom. So say howdy to “Country Comfort,” a rip-roaring new show about an aspiring country singer (Katharine McPhee) who starts a new life as a nanny for a handsome widower (Eddie Cibrian) and his five kids. Due on Friday, the show was created by Caryn Lucas, who just happens to have been a writer-producer on — you guessed it — “The Nanny.”

6. Starz is premiering a new series about murder, political corruption, shady business dealings, and occult rituals. How’s that for a superfecta? Called “The Gloaming,” it’s an Australian series about an unorthodox cop (Emma Booth) on a murder investigation who’s forced to team up with a cop (Ewen Leslie) with whom she has a tragic past. The eight-episode season premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.

Anthony Mackie (left) and Sebastian Stan in Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Bachelor” The 25th-season finale, followed at 10 p.m. by the “After the Rose” special. ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Mayans M.C.” The two-hour third-season premiere. FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in this Marvel series. Disney+, Friday

“The Pole” A new animated series about Santa, his family, and his work, featuring the voices of Bobby Moynihan, Timothy Simons, and Sasheer Zamata. Syfy, Wednesday, 11:15 p.m.

