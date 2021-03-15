With this year’s Oscar nominations, the winners are: diversity and streaming

Fincher’s “ Mank ,” a Netflix “original” about the making of “Citizen Kane,” was far and away the leader of the pack, with 10 nominations: best picture, best director, best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), and six nominations in craft categories. Oscar voters, a body of about 9,300 industry professionals, traditionally love movies about movies, but the raft of nominations for “Mank” — which general audiences have greeted with general indifference — may not automatically translate into major wins, as “1917” discovered last year.

A landmark year for diversity? Or a landmark year for Netflix? Why not both? Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, with nearly half of the acting nods going to performers of color and the directing category consisting of two women, two Asian Americans, a Dane, and David Fincher.

Amanda Seyfried, nominated for best supporting actress, and Gary Oldman, nominated for best supporting actor, in "Mank."

Five movies were nominated for six Oscars each, and their breadth of talent could well reflect the Academy’s concerted efforts to diversify its membership since the #OscarsSoWhite scandals of recent years. “Nomadland,” a drama about dispossessed Americans living the van life, which is considered the season’s front-runner, saw nods that included best picture, lead actress Frances McDormand, and director Chloe Zhao. “Minari,” a humanistic memory play about Korean immigrants in rural Arkansas, was nominated for picture, the direction and screenplay by Lee Isaac Chung, lead actor (Steven Yeun, the first Asian American ever honored in the category), supporting actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), and score.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” about the murder of Black Panther Fred Hampton, was nominated for six Oscars, including one for best picture and, in a surprise, two for supporting actor (Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as his FBI betrayer). Apparently “Judas” doesn’t have a lead actor.

Lakeith Stanfield, foreground center, and Daniel Kaluuya, background center, in "Judas and the Black Messiah." Both have received best supporting actor Oscar nominations.

“Sound of Metal,” like “Minari” and “Judas,” is another smallish but lauded film that seems to have come from behind to rack up a surprising number of nominations, including picture, actor (Riz Ahmed as a rock drummer who goes deaf), supporting actor (Paul Raci as a rehab counselor), and three others. (The film’s innovative sound design is practically a lock for the newly merged best sound category.)

Also with six nominations was “The Father,” a subtly tricky drama of old age that is in the running for best picture, actor (Anthony Hopkins), supporting actress (Olivia Colman), and, notably, editing.

The best director race both reflects the strides the Oscars have made to widen their scope and the work they still have to do. In Zhao and Emerald Fennell, who was nominated for the controversial revenge story “Promising Young Woman” (also nominated for original screenplay and Carey Mulligan’s lead performance), the category sees only its sixth and seventh women nominees. (If Zhao wins, as odds currently have it, she’d be only the second woman to do so, after Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2010) The presences of Chung and Zhao mark the first time two Asian Americans have been honored in the category.

Chloe Zhao, Oscar-nominated director of "Nomadland."

At the same time, three well-regarded projects from Black directors, Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” were overlooked in the category as well as for best picture.

Yet actors of color dominated the acting categories, with the late Chadwick Boseman almost certain to win best actor — it would be the second posthumous acting win ever, after Peter Finch for “Network,” in 1977 — for “Ma Rainey” against Ahmed, Yeun, Hopkins, and Oldman; the oft-nominated Viola Davis and acting newcomer Andra Day (as, respectively, Ma Rainey in “Ma Rainey” and Billie Holiday in “The United States vs Billie Holiday”) up for best actress; and the unexpected duo of Kaluuya and Stanfield in “Judas” alongside Leslie Odom Jr. (”One Night in Miami”) in the supporting actor category.

A year in which a deadly pandemic stalked the globe, closed movie theaters, and forced film festivals to go virtual hasn’t terribly affected the Oscars, other than pushing the ceremonies to April and lengthening the awards season to an absurd eight months. Many of the films nominated are available to audiences through one streaming service or another, and Netflix furthered its grip on the awards with three films nominated for a total of 19 trophies: “Mank” (10), “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” (five), and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (four). The streaming service got 35 nominations overall. On the other hand, the moving to 2021 of the few major studio Oscar entries (“In the Heights” from Warner Bros., for example) arguably opened the door to smaller films like “Sound of Metal” (an Amazon release) and “Minari” (from indie distributor A24).

In a surprise, Denmark’s Thomas Vinterberg landed in the directors’ circle for “Another Round,” a waggish drama about male insecurity and binge drinking that is also nominated for best international film. In so doing, he arguably took a spot away from “Chicago 7” director Aaron Sorkin, who does stand a good chance of winning best original screenplay. Sacha Baron Cohen saw his portrayal of Abbie Hoffman in “Chicago 7” nominated for supporting actor while his other 2020 project, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” was nominated for best adapted screenplay and supporting actress (Maria Bakalova).

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." She has been nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for that film. He's been nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

That last category — in which Bakalova as Borat’s daughter will go up against Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) as feisty grandmas, Olivia Colman as the daughter in “The Father,” and Germany’s Helena Zengel as the orphan girl of “News of the World” — is this year’s Oscars in a nutshell: A fascinating and fecund mash-up of Hollywood and the rest of the planet.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast on April 25 from both the Dolby Theatre and LA’s Union Station.

