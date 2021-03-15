Bill Burr predicted feminists will go ‘nuts’ over his Grammys appearance

“It’s the quarterly attempt at cancelling Bill Burr for being hilarious I see,” comedian Bridget Phetasy tweeted.

The comedian trended on Twitter, prompting more than 10,000 tweets and several calls to “cancel” Burr over his politically incorrect humor onstage. Others, of course, jumped to his defense online. (Burr presented several of the 74 categories that are announced before the official ceremony begins.)

In his typical controversial fashion, Bill Burr presented at the 2021 Grammys Awards Premiere Ceremony with a few jokes that caught the internet’s eye.

When he first walked onstage, the Canton native and Emerson College alumnus joked about the lengthy piano performance before him.

“Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV, I’m such a moron, I’m losing so much money right now,” he said.

He followed it up with a joke about how COVID-19 was forcing artists to accept their awards from home — a personal disappointment. “Shout out to all the rock stars that I wanted to meet tonight who are watching at home instead,” he said. “I’m talking to you Don Dokken. What? I’m old! That was my first concert.”

Burr also mispronounced the name of the Best Regional Mexican Music Award winner, Natalia Lafourcade. He apologized for the error quickly after.

“I can’t say this name. And the Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia you won. That’s it,” he said.

Then while announcing the Best Tropical Latin Album, Burr made a joke about feminists that didn’t sit too well online.

“How many feminists are going nuts, like why is this cis white male doing all this Latino stuff?” Burr said.

“I’m not offended, but it just wasn’t a funny joke,” one user (@_ThomasT) wrote.

Another user shared similar thoughts: “WHO LET BILL BURR HOST HES SO EMBARRASSING??”

Burr was nominated for his first Grammy award this year, with his Netflix special, “Paper Tiger,” up for Best Comedy Album. Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” won the category.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.