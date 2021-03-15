From such great heights, photographer Gray Malin captures spectacular views of Boston

But he quickly found that demand was actually soaring for his work. The slogan that defines Malin’s photos and home decor, “Make Every Day a Getaway,” seemed newly significant to his cooped-up customers, who craved reminders of the places they loved, the places they’d been or still hoped to get to someday.

For a moment there, Gray Malin thought he might have to close up shop. He’d built his brand name over a decade as a dazzling location photographer, shooting exotic places across the country and the globe. Suddenly, a year ago, all travel was off the table.

Malin went out on just one big shoot last year. In mid-September, he flew from his home in West Hollywood to Boston, to stay with his sister and her family. On a glorious sunny day, he chartered a helicopter, as he often does. He’s made a specialty of aerial shots.

Malin’s latest series, more than five dozen photos of familiar and lesser-known jewels of the greater Boston landscape, debut Tuesday on his website. The overhead shots range from the Public Garden and the brownstones of the Back Bay to M Street Beach and the harbor at Manchester-by the-Sea.

Malin, who is 35, has shot Chicago, Miami, and New York City from above. He wanted to get his Boston portraits just right: A native of Dallas, he came to Boston in the early 2000s to attend Emerson College. (Full disclosure: This writer teaches at Emerson.)

It was 2004, when John Kerry was running for president and the Red Sox were on their way to a historic championship. “It was an exciting time to enter Boston,” he says.

His mother, Amy Muzzy Malin, was an interior design editor for Glamour and Mademoiselle magazines. As a boy, he often accompanied her on photo shoots. While doing his homework on the floor of some grand living space, he grew to appreciate the fine art of home decor. Later, while studying photography, he developed a strong sense of “how my work would look inside someone’s home.” Malin has a new book set to publish in May.

A view of the the Public Garden and Beacon Hill. Gray malin

For the Boston shoot, he polled his followers on social media about the places they thought he should capture. He received about 800 responses, he says, and incorporated many of them into the spreadsheet he created to map the day’s itinerary.

He and the pilot began over Jamaica Pond and made their way past the Back Bay and downtown before heading up the coast, to Swampscott, Salem, and Ipswich. They circled back and completed their tour over Boston Harbor, where Malin shot some striking images of Boston Light and Graves Lighthouse.

One picture in particular will hang in his own home, he says. It’s a vertical shot of the lagoon at the center of the Public Garden, with a glimpse of Beacon Hill at the top edge of the frame. It reminds him of the place where he met his husband, then a BU student, with whom he is now parenting twin toddlers.

Like parenting, his work can be an adventure.

“You’re communicating through a headset, and there’s a lot of wind,” Malin explains of his aerial shoots. “You can’t wear sunglasses, and your eyes are tearing up.

“You think you know what you’re going to see, but you don’t really know until you get up there.”

See the collection at www.graymalin.com/boston

Email James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.



