fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wines, pasta, and art, all in one Brookline shop

Nick Lisotto is a certified sommelier, chef and pasta maker, and an art collector. His shop, Sorriso Vino, has it all.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2021, 14 minutes ago
Sorriso Vino in Brookline.
Sorriso Vino in Brookline.Handout

In December, hindered but undeterred by the challenges of the year, Nick Lisotto opened his Brookline shop, Sorriso Vino. A long, airy space with weathered hardwood floors, the place is a convergence of his experiences. Lisotto, 38, is a certified sommelier, a chef, and a pasta maker, and a collector of work by Thomas Arvid, the preeminent painter of wine. He has stocked the store with 1,300 labels, with a focus on his specialty, Italian wines. There are hundreds from Tuscany, Piemonte, Sicily, and a concentration of Amarone. Spirits are plentiful, too, with a line-up of Italian liqueurs, Armagnac aged in Scotch barrels, and oddities, like mezcal made not in Mexico but South Africa. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff here,” he says. Step into a side room to find Lisotto’s “wine cellar.” You’ll do a double-take at the assemblage of Bordeaux and Ports from the 1800s and mature Champagnes. But also, an abundance of well-priced bottles from Spain and Portugal are offered. As a chef, Lisotto has worked in high-profile kitchens and learned to craft pasta under the tutelage of award-winning Philadelphia chef Marc Verti. He uses freshly ground grains and vegetable flours he mills himself to produce a line of dried pasta with his own label, Sorriso Pasta: beet rigatoni, spinach gnocchi, red fife fusilli, are among the varieties ($9 for 7 ounces). Their fragrances and robust tastes are a revelation. And then, the shop is a gallery for Arvid’s hand-embellished giclee prints with images of wine bottles that look like photos. Come when you have a little time to spend; Lisotto has the zeal to chat about everything and is building his shop around customer service. He says, “I want to bring a Michelin experience to retail.” 27 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-487-8337, sorrisovino.com and sorrisopasta.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement

Sorriso Vino in Brookline.
Sorriso Vino in Brookline.Handout

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Boston Globe video