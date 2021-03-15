63-year-old man hospitalized following fire in Falmouth

A 63-year-old man was hospitalized after a one-alarm fire broke out at a home in Falmouth on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

A neighbor called 911 to report a fire at 598 Waquoit Highway around 3:15 p.m., Falmouth fire Captain Ryan Gavin said. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement and first floor of the house, Gavin said.

Two residents who were home managed to get out on their own, Gavin said. One of them, a 63-year-old man who was not identified, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.