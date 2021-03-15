Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted of beating victim to death in Quincy bar

A three-judge panel unanimously concluded there was ample evidence of Fahey’s guilt for his punching and kicking of Boudreau inside the Home Ice Sports bar on March 23, 2015, to support the second degree murder conviction, and its mandatory sentence of 15 years before he would become parole eligible.

Citing two dozen instances where a prosecutor broke legal rules, the Massachusetts Appeals Court Monday ordered a new trial for Paul Fahey who was convicted of second degree murder for beating Keith Boudreau to death inside a Quincy bar in 2015.

“This is not a case where the prosecutor’s missteps were subtle or isolated...The problems were pervasive, and many were egregious,” Judge James Milkey wrote for the court. “These errors created a substantial risk of a miscarriage of justice and that the defendant is entitled to a new trial.”

Advertisement

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, in a statement, said his office plans to retry Fahey.

“We recognize that errors were made, as the court pointed out,’' Morrissey said. “We are disappointed for the family and we are prepared to retry the case.”

During his trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Fahey took the stand in his own defense and trial prosecutor Craig Kowalski repeatedly phrased questions in ways that wrongly implied Fahey doctored his testimony to match that of other witnesses.

Kowalski, the court, said, wrongly asked Fahey 12 different versions of the same question: “When did you make the decision you had to kill Mr. Boudreau?”

“The prosecutor’s questions went beyond proper cross-examination,” Milkey wrote. ”The prosecutor improperly posed numerous rhetorical questions that assumed a factual premise that the prosecutor knew the defendant denied.’

At the time of the fatal confrontation, Fahey weighed more than 200 pounds and kicked the victim in the head with heavy work shoes, according to the court. He was also wearing a cap with the word “bully” written on it.

Advertisement

During closing arguments, Kowalski called Fahey a “cowardly bully” and separately called him a “bully” 13 times during the closing argument, the court said. He also showed jurors a photograph of Boudreau at the time of his arrest wearing the hat, and showed jurors a photograph of a smiling Boudreau.

“The problem with such name-calling is not whether the labels are accurate, but instead is whether it amounts to an improper appeal for sympathy” that might encourage jurors to convict even with an inadequate amount of evidence, the court said.

“Although a prosecutor is free to marshal the evidence in the Commonwealth’s favor and to explain why the defendant’s arguments are unfounded, he should avoid mocking such arguments with the type of excessive rhetoric here,’' the court said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.