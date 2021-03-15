Connecticut moves up vaccine eligibility timeline, accelerate access for those at high risk for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced plans Monday to speed up the next age-based phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout by a few days.
Ultimately, the new timeline will allow everyone age 16 and older to begin making their appointments for a shot tentatively on April 5. Scheduling for those aged 45 to 54 is set to open on March 19.
Meanwhile, the state plans to work with health care providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under age 45 during April.
The Biden administration has informed Connecticut that it should be receiving a “significant” increase in vaccine doses over the next several weeks. Currently, the state is receiving roughly 139,000 to 150,000 doses a week, and that will climb to about 200,000 doses a week by early April.
Advertisement
Currently, everyone age 55 and older, health care personnel, medical first responders, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and select congregate settings, and pre-K-12 school staff and professional childcare providers are allowed to get the shot.