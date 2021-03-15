Connecticut moves up vaccine eligibility timeline, accelerate access for those at high risk for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced plans Monday to speed up the next age-based phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout by a few days.

Ultimately, the new timeline will allow everyone age 16 and older to begin making their appointments for a shot tentatively on April 5. Scheduling for those aged 45 to 54 is set to open on March 19.

Meanwhile, the state plans to work with health care providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under age 45 during April.