Legislative leaders are quiet about new bill to override Baker on school return timeline

But so far, few seem eager to do so.

State lawmakers could turn those rebukes into legislative action by passing a new bill to delay Baker’s timetable for school reopenings by several weeks and mandate that all school staff have “equitable access” to vaccines before they’re required to return.

Massachusetts lawmakers have not been shy about criticizing Governor Charlie Baker’s balky vaccine rollout, especially amid the recent, escalating conflict between Baker and teachers unions over school reopenings.

Days after the emergency legislation was filed, neither Senate President Karen E. Spilka nor House Speaker Ronald Mariano took a direct position on the bill in response to inquiries from The Boston Globe, though both have been critical of Baker’s push to open schools before school staff were vaccinated. The measure, introduced March 10, has not yet been referred to a committee.

If Beacon Hill Democrats choose to muscle the bill through quickly, it would mark a rare instance of the Legislature overriding the second-term Republican governor on a controversial directive. If they slow-walk or ignore the measure, leaders would allow Baker to keep calling the shots on school reopenings — even as they take issue publicly with his choices.

Under a recent directive from the Baker administration, elementary schools are required to return April 5 and middle schools on April 28. But teachers unions say that doesn’t leave them enough time to prepare for a full in-person return, especially given limited access to vaccines.

“If we all share the same goal to get kids back into the classroom, we should take the time to make sure we do it right and are actually successful in restoring the confidence of students, school staff, teachers and parents,” Mariano said in a statement that sidestepped whether he supports the emergency bill. “I am hopeful that with increasing vaccine supply, the Commonwealth will be able to vaccinate school staff quickly. At the same time, we must allow some level of flexibility to districts that may need more time to return to in-person learning.”

State Representative Alice Peisch, a chair of the Legislature’s education committee, has been critical of the rollout and pressed for educators to become eligible to receive the vaccine. But she, too, declined to comment on the proposed legislation before it arrives at the education committee.

“At the moment, the role of the Legislature here is to communicate to the administration what we’re hearing, and to encourage them to treat this issue with as much flexibility as possible,” she said.

In pushing schools to end remote learning starting next month, state officials have cited public health guidance, including from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that teachers do not need to be vaccinated to return to the classroom safely. Massachusetts school districts can also seek waivers from the state to postpone their return dates.

“Months of data from right here in Massachusetts and countless studies from world class medical organizations have made clear that schools are safe for in person learning,” said Sarah Finlaw, a spokeswoman for the governor.

Through most of the pandemic, the Legislature has been content to let Baker take the lead on emergency response. But that attitude has begun to shift recently, with lawmakers taking Baker to task over the vaccine rollout in a legislative oversight hearing and exerting their power to allocate federal stimulus dollars.

It’s unclear whether the school reopening fracas will prompt a similar assertion of authority, though some lawmakers are optimistic. State Senator Adam Hinds said “the Legislature is ready to take back that authority” and the current debate is a good opportunity.

“It’s how democracy is intended to function: with three branches,” Hinds said. “We clearly need to regain that balance.”

State Representative Bud Williams, who “100 percent” supports the emergency legislation, also said, “I think the message has gotten through to Beacon Hill . . . I don’t think you’d find anyone not supporting teachers being prepared to face what they have to face before they go back to school.”

In government, though, “things don’t move as fast as we’d like them to sometimes,” he said.

Currently, the proposal has just 10 supporters signed on in the Massachusetts House. State Representative Jack Lewis, who is among them, said he lacks the “crystal ball” he’d need to predict whether the proposal will succeed.

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, who authored the bill, said she’s “delighted” Mariano and Spilka have been so vocal about safe school reopenings, but “wouldn’t presume to say they necessarily support my idea.”

“The fact that the bill is a lightning rod does make it a little bit harder for people to want to jump on the cosponsorship bandwagon. At the same time, it’s generating conversation and that conversation is really important,” she said. “I’m very hopeful that at the least, this will help provide a little bit more flexibility for districts who need the extra time.”

Teachers associations, which have also backed the emergency legislation, saidMariano and Spilka have been allies in the reopening debate, but leaders were not sure whether they would back this specific bill.

“We’re hopeful” that the bill will pass, said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, who said state lawmakers have been important allies. “Now is the time for them to use the many levers of influence they have.”

Lawmakers haven’t passed any laws challenging existing vaccine access rules, but did call Baker to multiple oversight hearings, and have penned letters criticizing various aspects of the distribution process. Earlier this month, 21 state lawmakers wrote a letter calling on Baker to allocate newly approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for teachers. Just two of the lawmakers on that list have so far signed onto the new legislative proposal. Most did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe.

Currently, teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine in Massachusetts, and the state has set aside four days at the state’s mass vaccination sites. But with more people in the eligibility pool than there are doses of vaccine, educators are competing for appointments with people over 65 and those with multiple medical conditions.

Teachers unions continue to call on Baker to allow educators to get their shots in schools, a plan the governor has rejected.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.