Lowell teen arrested, charged with arson and murder in deadly fire

Police on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in setting a house fire in Lowell last month that killed a 77-year-old man, injured six people, and displaced more than 50 residents, officials said.
Alexander Gaye of Lowell was arrested around 3:20 p.m. after he was recognized by a Lowell police detective, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a joint statement with the state fire marshal’s office and Lowell fire and police officials.
Gaye and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Julian Boykins, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly set a fire in a Westford Street apartment building on Feb. 10 that killed Em Chak, a third-floor tenant, and injured three other residents, two firefighters, and a police officer, officials said.
Gaye and Boykins face numerous charges, including murder, arson, armed assault, injury to a firefighter, and intimidation of a witness, according to the statement.
Boykins’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Tanya Karadanis of Dracut, was also charged Thursday with conspiracy and evidence tampering after she allegedly attempted to destroy the SIM card in Boykins’s cellphone to eliminate evidence related to the fire, authorities said.
Gaye is expected to be arraigned Monday morning in Lowell District Court.
