Lowell teen arrested, charged with arson and murder in deadly fire

Police on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly involved in setting a house fire in Lowell last month that killed a 77-year-old man, injured six people, and displaced more than 50 residents, officials said.

Alexander Gaye of Lowell was arrested around 3:20 p.m. after he was recognized by a Lowell police detective, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a joint statement with the state fire marshal’s office and Lowell fire and police officials.

Gaye and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Julian Boykins, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly set a fire in a Westford Street apartment building on Feb. 10 that killed Em Chak, a third-floor tenant, and injured three other residents, two firefighters, and a police officer, officials said.