Man arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of toddler in Amherst

The alleged break-in occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the couple’s Spring Street residence, according to the statement.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Amherst police identified the suspect as Jimmy Lee Sanchez, who’s believed to be homeless. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sanchez had a lawyer.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into the home of an Amherst couple and trying to kidnap their 20-month-old toddler the day before, police said.

Police said the couple reported hearing someone in the residence and then spotting Sanchez on the second floor, clad in dark clothing and holding their child.

“The male then attempted to exit the home with the toddler,” police said. “The victims pursued and fought with the male outside their home, where they were able to wrestle the child safely from his arms. The unknown male then fled the area on foot. The victims reported minor injuries.”

Police said Sanchez was identified as the suspect after a daylong investigation, and that he was arrested Sunday around 5:40 a.m. on charges of breaking and entering nighttime to commit a felony; larceny from a building; assault and battery; attempt to commit a crime, to wit kidnapping; and larceny under $1,200.

He was slated for arraignment Monday in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.

